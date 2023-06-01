Biden falls during Air Force graduation ceremony, appears to be OK

President Joe Biden took a tumble during a graduation ceremony at the Air Force Academy in Colorado Springs, Colorado, on Thursday.

The president had just finished shaking hands with a cadet when he tripped and fell on the stage. Biden was immediately helped up by Air Force officials.

The 80-year-old pointed back to a black sandbag, noting that's what he tripped over.

Biden appeared to be OK and remained standing until the ceremony concluded minutes later. It's unclear whether Biden would require medical attention.

Earlier during the ceremony, Biden gave the commencement address.

He told the cadets, "You're not just commissioning into the Air Force and Space Force, you're commissioning into a joint force. One that's working more closely together across the service branches than ever before in new ways, to deter if necessary, defeat every threat to our nation."

The ceremony was capped off by a flyover from world-renowned Thunderbirds.

