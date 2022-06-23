Avs beat Lightning 3-2 in OT: Stanley Cup Final Game 4 live blog

DENVER — The Colorado Avalanche continue their push for their first Stanley Cup in 21 years in Game 4 Wednesday in Tampa, Fla.

The Bolts bounced back in Game 3 in Tampa, beating the Avalanche 6-2 to move the series to 2-1 and push the Avalanche to 14-3 so far in the playoffs.

Denver7 is the home of the Stanley Cup Final throughout the playoffs

We have a full slate of coverage on the series, what fans need to know and plenty more about the Avalanche and their past Stanley Cup winning teams

Below, we'll be posting live updates from the game and from our reporters across Tampa and Denver as the Avs try to win the third of four they'll need to again bring home the Stanley Cup. (All times Mountain. Refresh the page for the latest updates.)

10:09 p.m.

Here's our full recap of tonight's thrilling 3-2 OT victory in Tampa! Click here for more. Also, we're not quite sure what Coach Cooper is talking about here...puck was in the top of the net.

Still be playing bc goals for the opposing team should not count? What the heck? #Avs #Denver7 https://t.co/Wp4pDJKnY6 — Troy Renck (@TroyRenck) June 23, 2022

We've got some postgame coverage below:

Avs fans electric after team's thrilling OT win

Avs fans go all out for Game 4

Nico Sturm talks team's OT victory

9:51 p.m.

We'll have a special visitor at Ball Arena Friday =D

I’ll be in the building on Friday. — The Stanley Cup (@StanleyCup) June 23, 2022

9:47 p.m.

What a game from Kuemp topped off by this!

Darcy Kuemper is the first goalie ever to assist on an overtime goal in the #StanleyCup Final.@Avalanche | #GoAvsGo pic.twitter.com/BsEDEgJCgZ — Hockey Reference (@hockey_ref) June 23, 2022

9:35 p.m.

Can't wait to see you 😘 https://t.co/zjlFVsD8ln — Denver7 News (@DenverChannel) June 23, 2022

9:34 p.m.

All right we are trying to get the adrenaline down and some oxygen in our bodies — but postgame with the Denver7 team starts now! Watch live on Denver7 and the Denver7+ streaming app!

9:28 p.m.

NAZEM KADRI WINS THE GAME WITH A SHOT THROUGH VASILEVSKIY! 3-2 AVS IN OVERTIME!

AVS WIN IN OT THRILLER!! The Colorado Avalanche are one win away from hoisting the #StanleyCup after beating the Tampa Bay Lightning 3-2 in OT. #FindAWay #GoAvsGo pic.twitter.com/gvIbd6Jo4l — Denver7 News (@DenverChannel) June 23, 2022

9:26 p.m.

Even more close chances for the Avs with the puck floating around in the crease!

9:19 p.m.

Byram hit the crossbar for the Avs AGAIN and then Vasilevskiy gets a nice save on a Manson slap shot.

9:14 p.m.

Vasilevskiy stones Logan O'Connor on a breakaway, and the Avs hit the post a short time afterward. Overtime hockey indeed!

8:50 p.m.

We're headed to overtime, tied 2-2 after regulation. Talk about intense!

8:48 p.m.

Kuemper gets some huge saves and we're under a minute left here in regulation.

8:47 p.m.

We've got 1:30 left...

8:35 p.m.

Andrew Cogliano officially gets the second goal, assisted by Nico Sturm and Darren Helm. We've got 7:49 left in the third.

8:33 p.m.

Anyone else?! Phew!

This is your reminder to breathe (because we haven't for the past few minutes 😅) #FindAWay #GoAvsGo — Denver7 News (@DenverChannel) June 23, 2022

8:27 p.m.

Nikita Kucherov rings one off the pipe. But we're still tied at 2 with 11:17 left.

8:21 p.m.

The Avs have been pressuring the Lightning the past few minutes including a wraparound attempt from Nichushkin. Vasilevskiy has held strong so far.

8:15 p.m.

AVS GOAL! The game's tied 2:53 into the third after Nico Sturm gets his own rebound and shovels one toward goal — possibly tipping off Cogliano. 2 apiece!

7:53 p.m.

Kuemper gets the last-second stop on Colton and we head to the locker rooms for the second intermission with Tampa Bay up 2-1. The Avs had a much better period in terms of shots and now trail Tampa Bay in the category 20-26.

7:50 p.m.

Tampa Bay's Anthony Cirelli leaves the ice immediately after falling on his right arm.

7:49 p.m.

Some good looks from both teams and long shifts here over the last couple of minutes. We're still at 2-1 Lightning with 2 minutes left.

7:41 p.m.

The Avs get several shots on goal and good looks on the power play but can't put one in the net. Lightning lead 2-1 with 6 minutes left in the second.

7:38 p.m.

The Avs are on the power play after a hooking penalty on Stamkos. Nothing working in the first minute of it.

7:32 p.m.

Tampa Bay's Victor Hedman scores off the backhand just over Kuemper's right pad. It's 2-1 Lightning with 9:18 left in the second.

7:31 p.m.

Mikko Rantanen's eight assists are tied for the most ever in the first four games of the Stanley Cup Final. Who's he tied with? Wayne Gretzky.

7:29 p.m.

The Avs are back at full strength after killing off another penalty. 1-1 with 11:20 left in the second.

7:24 p.m.

And just like that, the Lightning will get another power play after Bo Byram gets called for hooking on Hedman.

7:22 p.m.

And the Avs SCORE! Tampa Bay fails several times to clear the zone and the puck goes of MacKinnon's skate, it looks like. Still working out who gets the credit. 1-1 with 14 minutes left in the second.

7:20 p.m.

The Avalanche get their first power play of the game after Victor Hedman gets called for interference on Nico Sturm.

7:15 p.m.

Here we go for the second! Kadri says the ice is ... not great.

#Avs Kadri said ice is kind of garbage. I talked about this when hosting @1043TheFan on Monday. It’s like baseball teams that grow infield grass longer vs fast teams. It is part of sports. Fair or not #Denver7 — Troy Renck (@TroyRenck) June 23, 2022

6:58 p.m.

After 1, it's 1-0 Lightning. Tampa Bay is outshooting the Avs 17-4 so far.

6:55 p.m.

The Avs look strong on the first penalty kill, getting two shots on goal of their own and holding Tampa Bay to only two. 1-0 Lightning with 20 seconds left in the first.

6:51 p.m.

The Lightning will get the first power play of the game after Darren Helm gets called for interference on Riley Nash. 3:03 left in the first.

6:49 p.m.

The Lightning try the same play that got them a goal last game and Kuemper snares a Steven Stamkos wrister. Still 1-0 Lightning with 4:37 left in the first.

6:39 p.m.

Kuemper gets a save after MacKinnon turns the puck over in his own zone. The Lightning are outshooting the Avs 9-1 so far. 7:24 left in the first.

We're approaching 7:00 left in the first and the Avalanche are being pretty thoroughly dominated by Tampa. 1 shot on goal. Best player on the ice in burgundy and white has been... Darcy Kuemper - could be 2 or 3 goals for the Bolts #Denver7 — Nick Rothschild (@nick_rothschild) June 23, 2022

6:36 p.m.

Here's the rule on why play wasn't stopped when Kuemper's mask was knocked off.

6:34 p.m.

Erik Johnson blocks a close shot from Pierre-Edouard Bellemare and Kuemper smothers up the puck in front of the net. Still 1-0 Lightning with 12 minutes left in the first.

6:22 p.m.

Not how the Avs wanted to start! The Lightning knock Kuemper's mask off and then Anthony Cirelli knocks the puck into the net from the top of the crease. 1-0 Lightning 36 seconds in.

6:04 p.m.

Nazem Kadri is back for the Avs, playing on the second line tonight. Darcy Kuemper will start in goal for Colorado.