Avalanche-Lightning: Stanley Cup Final Game 6 live blog

DENVER — The Colorado Avalanche try to clinch their first Stanley Cup in 21 years in Game 5 at Amalie Arena in Tampa, Fla.

The Avs lost 3-2 in a heartbreaker in Denver on Friday night and are now 15-4 in the playoffs. They have a chance to win the Stanley Cup on the road tonight and avoid a series-deciding Game 7 on Tuesday.

8:40 p.m.

Nerves, nerves, nerves.... under 6 minutes to go in the third after a huge save by Kuemper. 2-1 Avs.

8:35 p.m.

We have 8:13 left in the third period and the Lightning have one shot on goal so far this period.

8:29 p.m.

Eleven minutes left in the third, let's check in on everyone.

8:25 p.m.

Several more scoring chances for the Avs but nothing in the yet. The Lightning have not had a shot on goal through the first eight minutes of the third period. 11:20 left in the third.

8:17 p.m.

Vasilevskiy has a heck of a kick save on a shot from Nichushkin, and Kadri missed the net on a breakaway. 2-1 Avs with 16:02 left in the third.

8:12 p.m.

20 MINUTES TO GO, AVS FANS!

8:07 p.m.

During an intermission interview, MacKinnon says there will be "no emotion" in the third period in a deadpan. Man's locked in.

7:57 p.m.

The Avs head to the locker room for the second intermission with a 2-1 lead and are 20 minutes away from winning their first Stanley Cup since 2001.

7:50 p.m.

The Avs get two shots on goal during the power play but not one in the net. The Lightning block a Cogliano shot from out front just after it ends. 2-1 Avs with 2:30 left in the second.

7:44 p.m.

The Avs will get their first power play of the night after Ryan McDonagh gets called for boarding on a check on Darren Helm. 5:07 left to go in the second.

7:37 p.m.

GOAL!! Lehkonen puts one in the back of the net off a pass from MacKinnon originally intended for Josh Manson that went off a Lightning player's skate. Pat Maroon breaks his stick trying to slash Manson after the goal. 2-1 Avs with 7:32 left in the second.

7:36 p.m.

The Avs get a good flurry of shots there, including one that hit the post.

7:33 p.m.

JT Compher catches a breakaway off a pass through the middle but Gabe Landeskog is narrowly offsides near the bench. 1-1 with 10:25 left in the second.

7:16 p.m.

NATE THE GREAT! MacKinnon ties it up with a one timer from Vasilevskiy's right side on a delayed penalty by Tampa Bay. It's MacKinnon's 13th goal of the playoffs — tied for the most among all players with Evander Kane. 18:06 left in the second.

7:13 p.m.

And we're underway in the second period in Tampa!

6:58 p.m.

6:45 p.m.

We head to the locker rooms for the first intermission with the Lightning leading 1-0. The Avs played a better back half of the period and had several good scoring chances saved by Vasilevskiy. Tampa Bay is outshooting Colorado 10-7 but the Avs have four giveaways to the Lightning's nine.

6:42 p.m.

Artturi Lehkonen hits the post with a shot right in front of Vasilevksiy. 4:15 left in the first period.

6:38 p.m.

Kadri catches a slow rolling puck right in front of the net but Vasilevskiy gets the save. 1-0 Tampa Bay with 5:20 left in the first.

6:34 p.m.

The teams go 7 1/2 minutes of play there without a whistle. The Lightning have looked strong to start the game but the avs are holding up after that first goal. 1-0 Lightning with 8:16 left in the first.

6:26 p.m.

Steven Stamkos catches the puck right in front of the net after it bounced off a skate and puts the puck in the back of the net. 1-0 Lightning 3:48 into the first.

6:24 p.m.

No shots on goal for Tampa Bay during the power play. Cogliano skates off without being able to put much weight on his left leg.

6:21 p.m.

The Lightning get a power play 23 seconds into the game after Cale Makar gets called for interference on a pass through the neutral zone.

6:20 p.m.

Here we go! Puck drops in Game 6 NOW!

5:58 p.m.

Val Nichushkin will play but Andre Burakovsky will not. Here are your Avs lines to start the evening.

5:49 p.m.

We're getting close, Avs fans!

Avs ready to roll for Game 6 of the Stanley Cup Final

5:43 p.m.

Nichushkin, Kadri and Landeskog all out on the ice for warm-ups, but no Burakovsky. He was expected to be a game-time decision.

5:22 p.m.

There are plenty of Avs fans in Tampa tonight!

5:21 p.m.

No Tivoli Quad watch party tonight after what happened Friday.