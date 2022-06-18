Avalanche-Lightning: Stanley Cup Final Game 2 live blog

DENVER — The Colorado Avalanche continue their push for their first Stanley Cup in 21 years in Game 2 Saturday at Ball Arena.

The Avs won 4-3 in overtime over Tampa Bay Wednesday to open the series, as Andre Burakovsky scored 1:23 in overtime to seal the win, pushing Colorado to 13-2 so far in the playoffs.

Denver7 is the home of the Stanley Cup Final throughout the playoffs.

Denver7 News at 5

We have a full slate of coverage on the series, what fans need to know and plenty more about the Avalanche and their past Stanley Cup winning teams.

Below, we'll be posting live updates from the game and from our reporters across Ball Arena and Denver as the Avs try to win the second of four they'll need to again bring home the Stanley Cup. (All times Mountain. Refresh the page for the latest updates.)

7:17 p.m.

And we're back underway for the second period. Also, check who's back in town supporting his team........👀

Two thumbs up for the start of period two, right @VonMiller?#GoAvsGo pic.twitter.com/MfgmZ6g5BN — Colorado Avalanche (@Avalanche) June 19, 2022

7:09 p.m.

We've got another photo gallery going tonight of the game that we'll be updating through the evening. Check out the game's best shots by clicking here.

AP Photo Colorado Avalanche left wing Andre Burakovsky (95) scores on Tampa Bay Lightning goaltender Andrei Vasilevskiy (88) during the first period in Game 2 of the NHL hockey Stanley Cup Final, Saturday, June 18, 2022, in Denver. (AP Photo/John Locher)

7:00 p.m.

After the first period, the Avs lead 3-0 with goals from Nichushkin, Manson, and Burakovsky. The Avalanche are outshooting the Lightning 11-5.

END 1:



Avs: 3#GoBolts: 0



Trying to contain our excitement... BUT HOW CAN YOU AFTER THAT PERIOD?! HOLY WOW #FindAWay #GoAvsGo — Denver7 News (@DenverChannel) June 19, 2022

6:55 p.m.

Burakovsky misses on a breakaway, as Vasilevskiy gets the tip of his blocker on the puck. The Lightning are starting to get chippy as they get ready to head to the locker room down by three goals after the.

The Lightning are now displaying the actions of a team that realizes they don't have enough to hang with the Avalanche #Denver7 — Nick Rothschild (@nick_rothschild) June 19, 2022

6:53 p.m.

Both teams are back at full strength with less than 2 minutes left in the first period. Avs lead 3-0.

6:50 p.m.

We get 4-on-4 hockey after penalties on Corey Perry and Darcy Kuemper after Perry's stick got stuck in Kuemper's pad.

6:45 p.m.

After Gabriel Landeskog narrowly misses a goal on a beauty of a pass from Nathan MacKinnon, Andre Burakovsky scores to put the Avs up 3-0 with 6 minutes left in the first period. Assisted by Devon Toews and Mikko Rantanen.

Coach Cooper promised Lightning would play better in first 10 minutes. Instead, they have dissolved before our eyes. #Avs lead 3-0 after Andre Burakovsky goal. Avs have three goals, TB has two shots on goal. #Denver7 — Troy Renck (@TroyRenck) June 19, 2022

6:38 p.m.

Nothing working on the power play that go-around. Avs lead 2-0 with 9:16 left in the first.

6:34 p.m.

Colorado will get ANOTHER power play after a delay of game penalty by Tampa Bay for shooting the puck into the stands. Can they make it three?!

6:32 p.m.

And make it two! Josh Manson scores his third goal of the playoffs on a 2-on-1 off a defensive play, beating Valeri Nichushkin blocker side. 2-0 Avs.

Ok so Josh Manson is a defensive player, but what he just did to the Lightning, Andrei Vasilevskiy, and the entire city of Tampa was downright OFFENSIVE.



Manson fires home a rocket on the rush and the @Avalanche are absolutely buzzing. 2-0 half-way through the 1st #Denver7 — Nick Rothschild (@nick_rothschild) June 19, 2022

6:22 p.m.

GOAL!!!! The Avs take a 1-0 lead toward the end of the power play on a goal by Valeri Nichushkin, assisted by Andre Burakovsky and Alex Newhook.

Whatever a peak-performing hockey player looked like before, it now looks like Valeri Nichushkin.



6-foot-4, 210 lbs of ice-churning, goal-scoring, power-checking menace.



The Chu Chu train knocks home goal number 1 of game number 2, Avs lead 1-0 #Denver7 — Nick Rothschild (@nick_rothschild) June 19, 2022

6:20 p.m.

The Avs catch an early power play after a roughing penalty on Tampa Bay's Ryan McDonagh.

6:12 p.m.

Puck drop is nearly here! Here's your lineup for the Avs tonight.

#Avs Andrew Cogliano is back in the lineup. Hopefully Kadri plays before the series ends as well #Denver7 — Troy Renck (@TroyRenck) June 19, 2022

6:09 p.m.

From our sister station in Tampa:

Bucs’ center Ryan Jensen is a Colorado-native and grew up a Denver sports fan.



But after living in Tampa, his father-in-law stitched together this custom Lightning/Avs jersey just today for Game 2. #GoBolts #StanleyCup #GoAvsGo #GoBucs pic.twitter.com/Hx69j3q1d6 — Kyle Burger (@kyle_burger) June 19, 2022

5:48 p.m.

Let's take a look inside Ball Arena...

This is pregame. We don’t drop puck for about 40 minutes. 🚨🚨



Game 2 > Game 1 #Denver7 pic.twitter.com/rqnFdQVMCg — Nick Rothschild (@nick_rothschild) June 18, 2022

5:30 p.m.

Tivoli Quad is rocking tonight even with a little rain! Auraria Campus says it is monitoring people leaving, but the quad is currently at capacity! Pregame coverage on Denver7 starts now. You can watch live on the Denver7+ app and watch the game live on Denver7.