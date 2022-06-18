Watch

Avalanche-Lightning: Stanley Cup Final Game 2 live blog

Avs lead Tampa Bay 3-0 after first period
John Locher/AP
The Colorado Avalanche celebrate a goal by Josh Manson as Tampa Bay Lightning defenseman Erik Cernak, right, skates by during the first period in Game 2 of the NHL hockey Stanley Cup Final on Saturday, June 18, 2022, in Denver. (AP Photo/John Locher)
Posted at 5:34 PM, Jun 18, 2022
and last updated 2022-06-18 21:17:57-04

DENVER — The Colorado Avalanche continue their push for their first Stanley Cup in 21 years in Game 2 Saturday at Ball Arena.

The Avs won 4-3 in overtime over Tampa Bay Wednesday to open the series, as Andre Burakovsky scored 1:23 in overtime to seal the win, pushing Colorado to 13-2 so far in the playoffs.

Denver7 is the home of the Stanley Cup Final throughout the playoffs, and we'll have pre-game and postgame coverage after each game of the series

Below, we'll be posting live updates from the game and from our reporters across Ball Arena and Denver as the Avs try to win the second of four they'll need to again bring home the Stanley Cup. (All times Mountain. Refresh the page for the latest updates.)

7:17 p.m.
And we're back underway for the second period. Also, check who's back in town supporting his team........👀

7:09 p.m.
Colorado Avalanche left wing Andre Burakovsky (95) scores on Tampa Bay Lightning goaltender Andrei Vasilevskiy (88) during the first period in Game 2 of the NHL hockey Stanley Cup Final, Saturday, June 18, 2022, in Denver. (AP Photo/John Locher)

7:00 p.m.
After the first period, the Avs lead 3-0 with goals from Nichushkin, Manson, and Burakovsky. The Avalanche are outshooting the Lightning 11-5.

6:55 p.m.
Burakovsky misses on a breakaway, as Vasilevskiy gets the tip of his blocker on the puck. The Lightning are starting to get chippy as they get ready to head to the locker room down by three goals after the.

6:53 p.m.
Both teams are back at full strength with less than 2 minutes left in the first period. Avs lead 3-0.
6:50 p.m.
We get 4-on-4 hockey after penalties on Corey Perry and Darcy Kuemper after Perry's stick got stuck in Kuemper's pad.
6:45 p.m.
After Gabriel Landeskog narrowly misses a goal on a beauty of a pass from Nathan MacKinnon, Andre Burakovsky scores to put the Avs up 3-0 with 6 minutes left in the first period. Assisted by Devon Toews and Mikko Rantanen.

6:38 p.m.
Nothing working on the power play that go-around. Avs lead 2-0 with 9:16 left in the first.
6:34 p.m.
Colorado will get ANOTHER power play after a delay of game penalty by Tampa Bay for shooting the puck into the stands. Can they make it three?!
6:32 p.m.
And make it two! Josh Manson scores his third goal of the playoffs on a 2-on-1 off a defensive play, beating Valeri Nichushkin blocker side. 2-0 Avs.

6:22 p.m.
GOAL!!!! The Avs take a 1-0 lead toward the end of the power play on a goal by Valeri Nichushkin, assisted by Andre Burakovsky and Alex Newhook.

6:20 p.m.
The Avs catch an early power play after a roughing penalty on Tampa Bay's Ryan McDonagh.
6:12 p.m.
Puck drop is nearly here! Here's your lineup for the Avs tonight.

6:09 p.m.
From our sister station in Tampa:

5:48 p.m.
Let's take a look inside Ball Arena...

5:30 p.m.
Tivoli Quad is rocking tonight even with a little rain! Auraria Campus says it is monitoring people leaving, but the quad is currently at capacity! Pregame coverage on Denver7 starts now. You can watch live on the Denver7+ app and watch the game live on Denver7.

Avs fans ready for Game 2

