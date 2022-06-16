Avalanche beat Lightning 4-3 in OT: Stanley Cup Final Game 1 live blog

DENVER — All right Avs fans, it's our first Stanley Cup Final Game 1 in 21 years!

Colorado comes into the series with the two-time defending champion Tampa Bay Lightning 12-2 in this year's playoffs, with sweeps over Nashville in the first round and Edmonton in the Western Conference Finals.

Below, we'll be posting live updates from the game and from our reporters across Ball Arena and Denver as the Avs try to win the first of four they'll need to again bring home the Stanley Cup. (All times Mountain. Refresh the page for the latest updates.)

9:34 p.m.

Here's our full story on tonight's Avalanche overtime victory over Tampa Bay. We will have continuing coverage through the night and through the rest of the Stanley Cup Final on Denver7 and the Denver7+ streaming app.

The Avs' watch party went wild the moment of the game winner.

9:09 p.m.

AVS WIN IN OVERTIME 4-3!

Andre Burakovsky scores on the assist from Compher and Nichushkin 1:23 into overtime to put the Avs up 1-0 in the series.

AVS WIN!!! The Colorado Avalanche win 4-3 in the opening minutes of OT!!!#FindAWay #GoAvsGo pic.twitter.com/OMLr58vAin — Denver7 News (@DenverChannel) June 16, 2022

8:52 p.m.

And we get overtime hockey in Game 1! The Avs got a flurry of shots to end the period on the penalty play but had several blocked. It’s been quite the way to start the series! Colorado has outshot Tampa Bay 37-22 and lead in hits, 43-40, and takeaways, 16-4. But the Bolts have won 61% of faceoffs.

We'll have full postgame coverage continuing on Denver7 and streamiing on Denver7+.

WATCH OVERTIME ON #DENVER7 - nothing better than overtime playoff hockey. #Avs and #GoBolts tied 3-3. #FindAWay - then stay tuned to @DenverChannel for a complete post-game show -> https://t.co/Pa9fdkwDQX — Lionel Bienvenu (@lionelbienvenu) June 16, 2022

8:49 p.m.

The Avs will end regulation on the power play after a delay of game penalty by Maroon. We’ve got 1:24 left in the third.

8:44 p.m.

Just over 4 minutes left in the third and we're still tied 3-3. Quite the Game 1!

Less than 5 minutes left in the game... it's still tied 3-3... #FindAWay #GoAvsGo pic.twitter.com/o4HySKOGr5 — Denver7 News (@DenverChannel) June 16, 2022

8:36 p.m.

One of the best traditions in sports - All The Small Things ft. The Ball Arena Crowd (Stanley Cup Finals remix) #Denver7 pic.twitter.com/28RaBvA0HW — Nick Rothschild (@nick_rothschild) June 16, 2022

8:33 p.m.

It's been quite the game so far. If you want to catch up on some of the biggest moments, check out our photo gallery.

8:30 p.m.

The Avalanche kill another Lightning penalty. As we write, we’re down under 11 minutes to go in regulation.

8:28 p.m.

Compher had a good look at the side of the goal but couldn't put it through. The Lightning take the power play after a high-sticking penalty by Logan O'Connor.

8:16 p.m.

Here we go!

Here come the #Avs for a HUGE 3rd period pic.twitter.com/I89VusQ9sT — Jason Gruenauer (@JGonTV) June 16, 2022

7:57 p.m.

At the end of two, Colorado and Tampa Bay are tied 3-3. The Lightning have scored their goals on just 17 shots, compared to the Avs’ 26. The Avalanche lead in takeaways 11-3.

End of second. Forgettable 20 minutes for #Avs. Give up two goals. It’s 3-3 entering third. How Kuemper plays this period could be telling for remainder of series. #Denver7 #Avs — Troy Renck (@TroyRenck) June 16, 2022

7:54 p.m.

Andrei Vasilevskiy denies J.T. Compher and he and the Tampa Bay defense survive pressure from the Avalanche offense. Two minutes left in the second period.

7:48 p.m.

5:37 left in the second period, all tied at 3.

This is your reminder to breathe, Avs fans. There's still plenty of game left pic.twitter.com/xeUVtk1pJa — Denver7 News (@DenverChannel) June 16, 2022

7:43 p.m.

Ondrej Palat comes around Kuemper’s right side to tip in a pass from Ryan McDonagh and Nikita Kucherov to narrow the Avalanche’s lead to one goal, at 3-2. Forty-eight seconds later, the Lightning tie it on a goal by Mikhail Sergachev.

Kucherov sets up goal w nifty pass. #Lightning shave deficit to 3-2 w 6:30 left in second… And make it two goals in 48 seconds. Tampa Bay is tougher to kill than a cockroach. Back-to-back champion for reason. #Avs have regain footing quickly. #Denver7 — Troy Renck (@TroyRenck) June 16, 2022

7:42 p.m.

The Colorado teams are always looking out for each other.

7:38 p.m.

Nichushkin has two shots saved by Vasilevskiy on a quick little break there. 9:22 left in the second period.

7:34 p.m.

Colorado’s strong penalty kill leaves the game 3-1 with 11:13 left in the second period. The Lightning had zero shots on goal over the two minutes. Josh Manson has been on those boards.

Josh Manson has made at least two hits in the 2nd period that made me go "oh man!" and that's why they call him Josh Manson #Denver7 — Nick Rothschild (@nick_rothschild) June 16, 2022

7:29 p.m.

No goals on the 4-on-4 but the Avs get called for too many men on the ice. The Bolts head to the power play again.

7:25 p.m.

We get 4-on-4 hockey here for the next two minutes after Jack Johnson and Pat Maroon get mutual roughing penalties after a scrum behind the Colorado goal.

7:22 p.m.

We're back underway at Ball Arena for the second period. The Lightning ring one off the post in the early seconds while the Avs get a few shots on goal.

7:05 p.m.

The Avalanche lead Tampa Bay 3-1 after the first period. The Avs have outshot the Lightning 15-8 and lead the Bolts in shots blocked and takeaways.

Also, this is a deal made for Coloradans:

6:55 p.m.

AVS SCORE! Colorado puts one in the net during the two-man advantage. Artturi Lehkonen gets the goal, assisted by Landeskog and Rantanen. The Avs fail to score on the remaining 49 second of the single-man advantage. They lead 3-1.

6:53 p.m.

And Cale Makar draws a second penalty on the Lightning. The Avalnache will have a two-man advantage for the next 1:33.

6:52 p.m.

MacKinnon draws a tripping penalty as he tries to split two defenders at the blue line to send the Avs on their first power play of the series.

6:44 p.m.

The Lightning narrow the Avs’ lead to 2-1 after Nick Paul dekes one around Kuemper as he fell to his left.

6:35 p.m.

MAKE IT TWO! The Avs take a 2-0 lead as Cale Makar keeps the puck in the zone and Nathan MacKinnon passes to Valeri Nichushkin, who puts it in the back of the net for his sixth goal of the playoffs.

This is how you beat Andrei Vasilevskiy: right-place-right-time off a rebound and hope he makes mistakes. Avs have accomplished both in the first half of the first period of the first game of the Stanley Cup Finals. Huzzah. 2-0 Avs #Denver7 — Nick Rothschild (@nick_rothschild) June 16, 2022

6:33 p.m.

GOAL! The Avs strike first, as Gabriel Landeskog puts home the rebound off a shot from Mikko Rantanen. Bowen Byram gets the assist.

Goal!!!! The crowd out at the watch party are going nuts! @Avalanche #StanleyCup pic.twitter.com/SQXUR39nt6 — James Dougherty (@DoughertyKMGH) June 16, 2022

6:31 p.m.

The Avalanche kill off the first power play of the game to keep it tied at 0-0.

6:29 p.m.

The Lightning get the first power play of the series after Josh Manson is called for holding the stick.

6:24 p.m.

The Avalanche get three early shots on goal from Mikko Rantanen, Darren Helm and Jack Johnson – all stopped by Tampa Bay goaltender Andrei Vasilevskiy, one of the league’s top goaltenders. A minute later, the Avs rung a shot off the post.

Avs decidedly puck-dominant through first five minutes of period 1 - although other than one shot off the post they haven't seriously tested Vasilevskiy yet #Denver7 — Nick Rothschild (@nick_rothschild) June 16, 2022

6:03 p.m.

Darcy Kuemper will start in goal for the Avalanche after leaving Game 1 of the Western Conference Finals with an upper-body injury. Nazem Kadri and Andrew Cogliano are scratches in tonight's matchup as each work to return from injury. Troy has the starting lineups below, and Nick is inside Ball Arena, where it's LOUD!

Your lineups for Game 1 of Stanley Cup Final. It’s Lightning v #Avs. Avs have won opening game in first 3 series. They are a -146 favorite, per @SuperBookCO. Puck drops in a few minutes on #Denver7 pic.twitter.com/IwG0YNhiLl — Troy Renck (@TroyRenck) June 16, 2022