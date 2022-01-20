Aspen Highlands skier dies after crashing into tree

PITKIN COUNTY, Colo. — An Aspen Highlands skier has died after crashing into a tree, the Pitkin County Sheriff's Office announced Wednesday.

Around 3:05 p.m., the sheriff's office was notified by Aspen Highlands Ski Company that a 42-year-old male skier, who was skiing with a friend, had collided with a tree in Highlands Bowl on Aspen Highlands Ski Area.

The man was found unconscious. Ski patrollers were alerted and began CPR on the skier once they arrived.

The sheriff's office says resuscitation efforts were unsuccessful, and the man was pronounced dead at the scene at approximately 3:08 p.m.

There were no witnesses. However, rescuers surmised the skier collided with a tree.

Ski patrollers transported the man to the base of the mountain, where they were met by the sheriff's office and Pitken County Coroner's Office.

The man's identity has not yet been released. Support was provided to the his friend.