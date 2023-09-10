Ashton Kutcher, Mila Kunis address letters supporting rapist castmate

Ashton Kutcher and Mila Kunis are apologizing for the "pain" they caused over letters they wrote in support of their former castmate and convicted rapist Danny Masterson.

The character letters were written to Los Angeles Superior Court Judge Charlaine F. Olmedo, who ultimately gave Masterson 30 years in prison after he was convicted of two counts of rape in May.

The famous pair faced backlash when the letters were made public on Friday.

"We support victims. We have done this historically through our work and will continue to do so in the future," Kunis said in the video.

Kutcher explained that a few months ago, Masterson's family reached out and asked them to write character letters "to represent the person that we knew for 25 years."

"The letters were not written to question the legitimacy of the judicial system or the validity of the jury's ruling," Kunis said.

Kutcher said the letters were not meant to undermine the testimony of the victims or "retraumatize them" in any way. "We're sorry if that has taken place," he said.

In the letters, both Kunis and Kutcher credited Masterson with helping them stay away from drugs. They called him a "great role model," " kind," and a "loving and responsible parent." The letters were published by journalist Meghann Cuniff, who was in court covering the case.

The "That '70s Show" actor has been in custody since May, when he was found guilty of raping two women two decades ago. The women testified in court in the spring, with one calling him "disturbing and completely violent," and the other saying that "he has not shown an ounce of remorse for the pain he caused," according to The Associated Press.

Prosecutors alleged that Masterson used his prominence in the Church of Scientology, of which the women were members, to avoid consequences for years after the attacks, AP said. The women blamed their church for their hesitancy in stepping forward.

A third woman from the church also alleged Masterson raped her, but her case left the jury deadlocked.

