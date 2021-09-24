Arrest affidavit: Hunter in southwest Colorado mistook another hunter for an animal when he fatally shot him

DURANGO, Colo. (AP) — An arrest affidavit says two hunters from Pennsylvania were trying to lure an elk in southwestern Colorado when one of them mistook a 31-year-old bow hunter for prey and fatally shot him.

The Durango Herald reports Gregory Gabrisch, 31, of Houston died from a gunshot wound in the San Juan National Forest north of Rico on Friday morning, and one of the Pennsylvania hunters was arrested on suspicion of criminally negligent homicide.

He was identified as Ronald J. Morosko, 67, from Elizabeth, Pennsylvania.

Investigators say Morosko should have identified his target before shooting.