USAFA brings holiday concerts 'home' for the first time

U.S. AIR FORCE ACADEMY, Colo. (KOAA) — The U.S. Air Force Academy (USAFA) says that it's bringing its annual holiday concerts "home" for the first time.

They're inviting the community to join the Academy Band's annual holiday concert, "Holly & Ivy," on December 3, 4, and 9, in the Arnold Hall Theatre.

The show includes a pre-concert reception, which begins at 6:00 p.m., featuring multiple cadet musical performing groups and opportunities to speak to cadets about their experience at the Academy.

The concert begins at 7:00 p.m. and will include selections from Trans-Siberian Orchestra, Elf the Musical, and a surprise guest.

“We are incredibly excited to welcome the greater Colorado Springs community into our “home” on the installation for this year’s production of Holly & Ivy. The addition of the reception at 6 p.m. in the Ballroom is an amazing opportunity for people to meet and learn about our Cadets and their journey through the Academy while also celebrating the season. Just as meaningful to us - the Holiday shows are our way to show thanks to all who support the Air Force, the Cadets, and the Academy Band year-round. Lt. Col. Michael Hoerber, U.S. Air Force Academy Band commander

The concerts are free and open to the public, but tickets are required and can be secured online here.

Fort Carson soldier facing sexual exploitation of a child charges A Fort Carson soldier is facing felony sexual exploitation of child charges, according to court documents. Fort Carson soldier facing sexual exploitation of a child charges

News Tips What should KOAA5 cover? Is there a story, topic, or issue we should revisit? Have a story you believe should make the light of day? Let our newsroom know with the contact form below. First Name Last Name Email Phone number Subject Body Security Check Submit

____

Watch KOAA News5 on your time, anytime with our free streaming app available for your Roku, FireTV, AppleTV and Android TV. Just search KOAA News5, download and start watching.