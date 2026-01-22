The 78th Leadville Ski Joring event comes back despite warm temperatures across Colorado

LEADVILLE, Colo. (KOAA) — No matter the conditions, the community can count on the “Grand Daddy of ’em All” to return to Leadville.

The 78th Annual Ski Joring event has been announced, and this year, there will be no pre-registration. Any competitors must register in person on Friday, March 6.

Events begin on Saturday, March 7, and continue through Sunday, March 8.

The authentic Colorado competition has returned home every year since 1949 and is recognized as one of the "premier skijoring events in the country."

Fast horses, big jumps, and rings are what Ski Joring is known for, with riders and skiiers coming from all over to compete.

“Leadville Ski Joring represents a true reflection of Western tradition. This town was built during the silver and gold rush that opened up the West, and racing horses and skiers down our historic main street captures the raw, authentic energy of that era. There are a few places left where you can experience Western culture this way. This isn’t a recreation of history; it’s a continuation of it.” Adam Ducharme, Visit Leadville–Twin Lakes Tourism and Economic Development Director

Despite warm temperatures this season, the organizers have confirmed that snow will be on the course, and amenities have been expanded to include increased restrooms and additional local food truck options.

The event is free for the public.

To learn more about this year's event, visit the website. Check out our coverage from last year's event in the video player below.

___

____

