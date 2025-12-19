The 13th Annual Christmas Lights Guide has been released with more than 100 spots in Colorado Springs

COLORADO SPRINGS, Colo. (KOAA) — The 13th Annual Christmas Lights Guide has been released for Colorado Springs! Timberline Landscaping releases an interactive map every year to help people find the best lights in the city.

Timberline Landscaping has spent years curating the best displays, and they have released the 13th Annual Christmas Lights Guide.

The map includes more than 100 displays across the city. This year, coffee shops around town have been added if you want to grab a warm drink while you explore.

To see the full map of displays, visit Timberline Landscaping's website.

