Southern Colorado zoo nominated for best lighting display in the country, for the seventh year in a row

COLORADO SPRINGS, Colo. (KOAA) — In what has become a common occurrence, the Cheyenne Mountain Zoo (CMZ) has once again been nominated for a USA Today 10 Best Readers' Choice Award.

For the sixth year in a row, the CMZ has been nominated as having the Best Zoo Lights in North America. Competing this year with displays in Denver and across the rest of the country, against zoos in Indiana, New York, Montana, and California, to name a few. For a full list, click here.

In 2024, the Cheyenne Mountain Zoo just missed the top mark, coming in second place with its Electric Safari. Marking the sixth year in a row, the zoo had been in the top 3, according to the zoo's website.

The zoo kicks off the Electric Safari on December 5 and will run through January 1, with a closure on Christmas Eve. The event hosts over 85 light sculptures, and Santa Claus will be in attendance on December 23 for families looking to attend.

Voting for the Cheyenne Mountain Zoo Electric Safari is open until December 1. Click here to cast your vote.

For non-members, tickets start as low as $20.00. For more information about the Electric Safari, click here.

