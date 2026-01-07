Salvation Army invites community to join free hot meal event on Thursday

COLORADO SPRINGS, Colo. (KOAA) — The Salvation Army in Colorado Springs is inviting all community members in El Paso County to join the Free Community Lunch this Thursday, January 8th.

The lunch is from noon to 1:00 p.m. at the Salvation Army (908 Yuma Street).

The organization hosts the free community lunch on the second Thursday of every month.

