Salvation Army in Colorado Springs is hosting a free community meal on Thursday

COLORADO SPRINGS, Colo. (KOAA) — On Thursday, March 12, the Salvation Army in Colorado Springs is offering a free lunch and bingo to celebrate St. Patrick's Day!
The lunch will begin at 11:30 a.m. and run until 1:00 p.m. at the Salvation Army Colorado Springs Corps (908 Yuma Street).
The event will offer a warm meal, activities, and an opportunity to connect with community members.
There will be bingo game prizes.
“We want everyone in our community to know they are welcome at our table.”
“This lunch is a chance for people to gather, enjoy good food, play Bingo, and celebrate together.”
This is a free event, and all community members are encouraged to attend.
