Salvation Army in Colorado Springs is hosting a free community meal on Thursday

COLORADO SPRINGS, Colo. (KOAA) — On Thursday, March 12, the Salvation Army in Colorado Springs is offering a free lunch and bingo to celebrate St. Patrick's Day!

The lunch will begin at 11:30 a.m. and run until 1:00 p.m. at the Salvation Army Colorado Springs Corps (908 Yuma Street).

The event will offer a warm meal, activities, and an opportunity to connect with community members.

There will be bingo game prizes.

“We want everyone in our community to know they are welcome at our table.”



“This lunch is a chance for people to gather, enjoy good food, play Bingo, and celebrate together.” Organizers with the Salvation Army Colorado Springs Corps

This is a free event, and all community members are encouraged to attend.

One man is on a mission to find a permanent home for a wind phone to honor his mother Derrick Johnson says he is on a mission. He wants to find a permanent home in Colorado Springs for a wind phone to honor his mother, Ellen Lopes. She is one of the identified victims in the Return to Nature Funeral Home case. One man is on a mission to find a permanent home for a wind phone to honor his mother

News Tips What should KOAA5 cover? Is there a story, topic, or issue we should revisit? Have a story you believe should make the light of day? Let our newsroom know with the contact form below. First Name Last Name Email Phone number Subject Body Security Check Submit

____

Watch KOAA News5 on your time, anytime with our free streaming app available for your Roku, FireTV, AppleTV and Android TV. Just search KOAA News5, download and start watching.