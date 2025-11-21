Pueblo Zoo brings back ElectriCritters for the holiday season

PUEBLO, Colo. (KOAA) — The Pueblo Zoo is bringing back its annual holiday light show, ElectriCritters!

ElectriCritters brings a unique holiday experience as guests can experience thousands of lights and over 150 designs as they walk through the animal-themed park.

Guests can also stop by the Candy Cane Cafe for a cup of hot cocoa and a cookie. Children will also have the opportunity to meet Santa during Santa Sundays!

Dates and times can be found below;

The light show runs from 5:30 p.m. until 8:30 p.m., with last admission at 8:00 p.m.

Regular Admission Dates (Closed Christmas Eve and Christmas Day):



Open weekends: November 28th - December 14th

Open daily: December 18th - December 28th

Special Evenings:



Membership Night: December 15 th

Sensory Friendly Night: December 16 th

Adults Only Night: December 17 th

Santa Sundays: November 30th, December 7th, 14th, & 21st

Pricing and tickets can be found online here. You can also buy tickets at the gate after 5:30 p.m. on the day that you attend.

