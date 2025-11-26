Manitou Springs prepares for a busy holiday season with Holiday Happenings

MANITOU SPRINGS, Colo. (KOAA) — The City of Manitou Springs invites the community to celebrate the holiday season with a variety of events, including the Christmas Tree Lighting and the Annual Elf on the Shelf Hunt.

On Saturday, November 29, visitors can enjoy free street parking all day.

Starting Sunday, November 30, until Christmas Day, visitors can enjoy free 2-hour street parking.

Here's the full list of events for the Holiday Happenings in Manitou Springs;



Tree Lighting with Santa, Cookies, and Cider

Wednesday, November 26, from 5:00 p.m. to 7:00 p.m. at the Wheeler Town Clock in Downtown Manitou Springs.

Strolling Holiday Brass

November 28 and 30, and December 7, 14, 21, and 24, from noon to 2:00 p.m. in Downtown Manitou Springs

Small Business Saturday

Saturday, November 29, all day, in Downtown Manitou Springs

Holiday Decorating Contest

Vote for your favorite window display all of December

Christmas Parade

Sunday, December 7, at 6:00 p.m. in Downtown Manitou Springs

Breakfast with Santa

Saturday, December 13, from 8:00 a.m. to 10:00 a.m. at 606 Manitou Avenue Memorial Hall

Annual Elf Hunt

Starting Friday, November 28, to December 19, visitors can find 3 elves weekly and enter to win Manitou Money

Santa at Wheeler Town Clock

Wednesday, December 24, at 6:00 p.m., visitors will have one last opportunity to see Santa before Christmas

AdAmAn Fireworks

On New Year's Eve at midnight, there will be a fireworks show from the summit of Pikes Peak



'They lit up the room': Family mourns three children killed in crash We're hearing from the family of some of the children killed Monday after a head on crash on Highway 83 southeast of Castle Rock. 'They lit up the room': Family mourns three children killed in crash

News Tips What should KOAA5 cover? Is there a story, topic, or issue we should revisit? Have a story you believe should make the light of day? Let our newsroom know with the contact form below. First Name Last Name Email Phone number Subject Body Security Check Submit

____

Watch KOAA News5 on your time, anytime with our free streaming app available for your Roku, FireTV, AppleTV and Android TV. Just search KOAA News5, download and start watching.