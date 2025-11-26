Manitou Springs prepares for a busy holiday season with Holiday Happenings

MANITOU SPRINGS, Colo. (KOAA) — The City of Manitou Springs invites the community to celebrate the holiday season with a variety of events, including the Christmas Tree Lighting and the Annual Elf on the Shelf Hunt.
On Saturday, November 29, visitors can enjoy free street parking all day.
Starting Sunday, November 30, until Christmas Day, visitors can enjoy free 2-hour street parking.
Here's the full list of events for the Holiday Happenings in Manitou Springs;
- Tree Lighting with Santa, Cookies, and Cider
- Wednesday, November 26, from 5:00 p.m. to 7:00 p.m. at the Wheeler Town Clock in Downtown Manitou Springs.
- Strolling Holiday Brass
- November 28 and 30, and December 7, 14, 21, and 24, from noon to 2:00 p.m. in Downtown Manitou Springs
- Small Business Saturday
- Saturday, November 29, all day, in Downtown Manitou Springs
- Holiday Decorating Contest
- Vote for your favorite window display all of December
- Christmas Parade
- Sunday, December 7, at 6:00 p.m. in Downtown Manitou Springs
- Breakfast with Santa
- Saturday, December 13, from 8:00 a.m. to 10:00 a.m. at 606 Manitou Avenue Memorial Hall
- Annual Elf Hunt
- Starting Friday, November 28, to December 19, visitors can find 3 elves weekly and enter to win Manitou Money
- Santa at Wheeler Town Clock
- Wednesday, December 24, at 6:00 p.m., visitors will have one last opportunity to see Santa before Christmas
- AdAmAn Fireworks
- On New Year's Eve at midnight, there will be a fireworks show from the summit of Pikes Peak
