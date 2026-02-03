Hundreds participate in Colorado Springs 'Burrito League' Saturday

COLORADO SPRINGS, Colo. (KOAA) — A fun running event has taken over the Buffalo Lodge! Since January 12, runners have been running as many laps as they can in the "Burrito League."

This began two years ago as a partnership between the popular running app Strava and Chipotle.

This year, Chipotle declined the sponsorship. So, the Colorado Springs Burrito League sponsorship was taken over by Aravaipa Running.

Why is it called a Burrito League? Runners are racing for a chance at winning 52 free burritos and some extra gear. The grand prize goes to the top male and female runners who complete the most laps on the 0.2 mile course.

More than 100 local runners took part this year, many teaming up to complete their daily runs.

"I'm shooting for fifth place, but I don't even care at this point because I've already won," said Raymond Bailey, a Burrito League participant. "I've gained so much from this about myself and friends and new family."

Even if you don't win the 52 burritos, everyone did get a $14 gift card, which is good for one burrito! Organizers hope to keep the league running next year.

___

Monument youth hockey coach suspended amid ongoing police investigation A story you'll only see on News5, a video leaked to our newsroom shows the moment a Monument hockey coach collided with a player, and some say he did it deliberately. Monument youth hockey coach suspended amid ongoing police investigation

News Tips What should KOAA5 cover? Is there a story, topic, or issue we should revisit? Have a story you believe should make the light of day? Let our newsroom know with the contact form below. First Name Last Name Email Phone number Subject Body Security Check Submit

____

Watch KOAA News5 on your time, anytime with our free streaming app available for your Roku, FireTV, AppleTV and Android TV. Just search KOAA News5, download and start watching.