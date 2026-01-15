Hotel Polaris hosts first Polaris Plunge to raise money for children of fallen military and first responders

COLORADO SPRINGS, Colo. (KOAA) — The Hotel Polaris, located at the United States Air Force Academy, is hosting its first Polaris Plunge to raise money for the children of fallen military and first responders.

The money will benefit the Angels of America's Fallen, a national organization dedicated to helping these children heal and grieve through sports, arts, and music.

Aside from the plunge, the event will also include a DJ, a s'mores bar, cocoa bombs, and drinks/snacks by the pool.

It begins at 2:00 p.m. at the hotel on Saturday, January 17, with the plunge scheduled for 4:00 p.m.

Tickets are $10 and can be purchased directly on the Hotel Polaris's website.

