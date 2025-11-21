Creation of the Cripple Creek Ice Castles is underway; tickets go on sale December 2

CRIPPLE CREEK, Colo. (KOAA) — The creation of the Cripple Creek Ice Castles is underway!

Officials say that for the next several weeks, ice artisans will be growing, harvesting, and placing up to 10,000 icicles every day until the castles are built.

They say the castles are created by fusing the ice and spraying it with water to create towering ice fortresses.

Ice Castles

Some could be as tall as 20 feet!

Aside from the ice castles, there will also be ice slides, tunnels, caverns, and ice sculptures.



Watch How Crews Build the Ice Castles and Take a Look Inside

Tickets are set to go on sale for the season starting Tuesday, December 2, at 9:00 a.m., but the ice castles are expected to open in late December, depending on weather conditions.

You can buy your tickets here.

