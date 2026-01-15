Colorado Springs seniors may find free exercise classes through Medicare coverage

COLORADO SPRINGS, Colo. (KOAA) — Many seniors in Colorado Springs are discovering they already have access to free fitness classes through their Medicare plans without even realizing it.

The SilverSneakers program, a fitness program designed for adults 65 and older, is helping seniors stay active during the new year.

For participants like Judy Erickson, the daily classes provide structure and motivation that's hard to find at home during the colder months.

"Because it makes you active. At home what do you do most of the time? You're not doing anything… in the summer I pull weeds and I do yard work, but in the winter there's not as much to do outside," Erickson said as she waited in the lobby ahead of her SilverSneakers workout.

She began attending the group fitness classes at the Colorado Springs Senior Center after her husband died three years ago.

"It got me out of the house with other people and I could laugh," Erickson said.

The specialized classes are designed to meet the needs and abilities of seniors, addressing multiple health concerns for older adults.

"They move. Yeah, we do strength, we do cardio, we do stretch. I do coordination. It benefits all of those, plus they socialize with each other, which is a big part of it," said YMCA group fitness instructor Claire Avant.

Cost often determines whether seniors can maintain regular exercise routines, but some Medicare plans include SilverSneakers coverage at no additional charge.

"I have a Medicare Plus plan and they recommend it; they pay for it," said SilverSneakers participant Eleanor Lee.

Instructor Avant says many of the people who attend her SilverSneakers classes work out at no extra cost, thanks to their Medicare plan. The affordability factor has enabled some seniors to make exercise a daily habit.

"We come every day except for Thursday, so you know we have to like it," said Rebecca Jacobs. "I am enrolled in my previous jobs of insurance, and it offered SilverSneakers as part of that."

Jacobs and her sister Nancy Logan attend multiple SilverSneakers classes daily and throughout the week. Logan said the fitness option is a better fit for her budget following her recent retirement.

"As far as affordability for right now, it's perfect," Logan said. "It's just noncompetitive. You do your own fitness to your capacity. It's just been really wonderful, physically, mentally, and spiritually."

Original Medicare Parts A and B do not include SilverSneakers classes. However, some Medicare Advantage and Medicare Supplement plans offer the free fitness option. Seniors should check their specific benefits to determine coverage.

Dozens of gyms throughout southern Colorado offer SilverSneakers classes for eligible participants. Check for the nearest one near you here.

This story was written by KOAA News5 Consumer Reporter Kierra Sam. Have a story? Send an email to Kierra.sam@koaa.com

