Colorado Springs parks face $3.1 million budget reduction; city releases new changes

COLORADO SPRINGS, Colo. (KOAA) — There is now a breakdown of all the cost-saving measures happening at Colorado Springs parks to counter this year's $3.1 million budget cut.

Staffing, facilities, and maintenance are all part of the $3.1 million of budget cuts happening at Colorado Springs parks.

In a recent Facebook post, the Colorado Springs Parks, Recreation, and Cultural Services department announced its 2026 changes to address budget reductions.

Changes will include;



Julie Penrose Fountain at America the Beautiful Park will not operate in 2026

About 25% of neighborhood park permanent restrooms will remain closed for the 2026 season

Bonforte - 2323 N. Wahsatch Ave Boulder - Near UCHealth Central (on Boulder) Dublin - 2450 ROUNDTOP DRIVE Ford Frick - 8025 N Union Blvd Golden Hills - 6155 Delmonico Drive Pinosn Valley - 5585 Mule Deer Drive Sandstone - 4650 Pring Ranch Road Thorndale - West Uintah St/24th St Wasson - Constitution Ave/N Circle Drive Westmoor - Chambers Drive/Water Street

No portable restrooms in most neighborhood parks (except for permitted events and scheduled sports programs)

Discontinued contracted landscape bed maintenance in parks

Reduced mowing, fertilizer, and weed control

Reduced funding for vandalism and theft repairs

50% reduction in playground repairs and resurfacing

50% reduction in pothole and asphalt repairs

The city says these changes will save approximately $950,000.

