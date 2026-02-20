Colorado Springs parks face $3.1 million budget reduction; city releases new changes

COLORADO SPRINGS, Colo. (KOAA) — There is now a breakdown of all the cost-saving measures happening at Colorado Springs parks to counter this year's $3.1 million budget cut.
Staffing, facilities, and maintenance are all part of the $3.1 million of budget cuts happening at Colorado Springs parks.
WATCH: Colorado Springs parks face $3.1 million budget cuts
In a recent Facebook post, the Colorado Springs Parks, Recreation, and Cultural Services department announced its 2026 changes to address budget reductions.
Changes will include;
- Julie Penrose Fountain at America the Beautiful Park will not operate in 2026
- About 25% of neighborhood park permanent restrooms will remain closed for the 2026 season
- Bonforte - 2323 N. Wahsatch Ave
- Boulder - Near UCHealth Central (on Boulder)
- Dublin - 2450 ROUNDTOP DRIVE
- Ford Frick - 8025 N Union Blvd
- Golden Hills - 6155 Delmonico Drive
- Pinosn Valley - 5585 Mule Deer Drive
- Sandstone - 4650 Pring Ranch Road
- Thorndale - West Uintah St/24th St
- Wasson - Constitution Ave/N Circle Drive
- Westmoor - Chambers Drive/Water Street
- No portable restrooms in most neighborhood parks (except for permitted events and scheduled sports programs)
- Discontinued contracted landscape bed maintenance in parks
- Reduced mowing, fertilizer, and weed control
- Reduced funding for vandalism and theft repairs
- 50% reduction in playground repairs and resurfacing
- 50% reduction in pothole and asphalt repairs
The city says these changes will save approximately $950,000.
___
____
