Cheyenne Mountain Zoo in the running for Best Zoo in the U.S.; sitting in second place

COLORADO SPRINGS, Colo. (KOAA) — There's only a week left to vote for Cheyenne Mountain Zoo (CMZoo) to become the Best Zoo in the U.S.

The CMZoo is currently sitting in the second-place spot for USA TODAY’s 10Best Readers’ Choice Best Zoo in the U.S.

From frontline conservation to educational demonstrations to welcoming over 800,000 people every year, CMZoo is also celebrating 100 years of growth.

Voting ends at 10:00 a.m. on Monday, March 9. You can cast your vote here.

