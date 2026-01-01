AdAmAn Club's New Year's Eve fireworks tradition welcomes 2026

COLORADO SPRINGS, Colo. (KOAA) — It's a new year, and people in southern Colorado rang it in with a scenic firework show. The AdAmAn Club's New Year's Eve tradition brought families to Crystal Reservoir for a nighttime view from the mountain.

News5 Photojournalist Connor Fay

Rangers guided visitors up Pikes Peak Highway to the viewing area starting at 10:30 p.m. Wednesday.

Joey Gavato

News5 with spoke with some people who made the trip to have a closer view of the fireworks.

"I think it's just really fun," said Jenner Van Horn. "I think it's a unique thing that we get to do because we have this beautiful mountain right in... our city, and it can be seen from... down below there, and I just think it's something that not every city can offer their citizens."

"We got married here two years ago, and so I... felt... that would be extra special to come back together and start this new year with a really good view and where we got married," said Emily and Andrew Balch.

The AdAmAn Club has been setting off fireworks from Pikes Peak on New Year's Eve for more than a century.

Joey Gavato

