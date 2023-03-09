Prince Archie and Princess Lilibet now have official royal titles

The children of Prince Harry and Meghan, Duchess of Sussex, now have official royal titles: prince and princess. As of early Thursday morning, the royal family’s website was updated to show new titles for 3-year-old Prince Archie Harrison Mountbatten-Windsor and his 1-year-old sister, Princess Lilibet Diana Mountbatten-Windsor.

Despite being born to a prince and their status as the great-grandchildren of the late Queen Elizabeth II, the children were not immediately bestowed the titles of prince and princess upon birth. Only the grandchildren of the monarch — and not the great-grandchildren — are given titles based on a 1917 decree from King George V. Upon the death the queen, her son Prince Charles assumed the title of King Charles — and Archie and Lilibet became grandchildren of the reigning monarch. (Charles’ official coronation will happen on May 6.)

However, many people wondered if Harry and Meghan’s children would be given their titles due to the strain between the Duke and Duchess of Sussex and the royal family.

In early 2020, Harry and Meghan announced they were stepping away from their royal duties and relocating to California. Their estrangement only grew with the release of a Netflix documentary series about their lives, and then Harry’s blockbuster memoir, “Spare,” released earlier this year. In the book, Harry writes about many intimate and not-so-flattering details about growing up in the royal family.

Netflix

Last week, the spokesperson for Harry and Meghan also confirmed the couple’s daughter was christened on March 3.

“I can confirm that Princess Lilibet Diana was christened on Friday, March 3 by the bishop in the Episcopal Diocese of Los Angeles, the Rev John Taylor,” the spokesperson told People.

It was the first time her title was used in a public announcement and now, with the official royal family website updated, the little prince and princess’ place in the line of succession is confirmed — they are sixth and seventh in line for the throne.

While stepping away from their royal duties, it appears the duke and duchess intend to allow their children to have their royal titles.

“The children’s titles have been a birthright since their grandfather became monarch,” a spokesperson for the couple told People. “This matter has been settled for some time in alignment with Buckingham Palace.”

