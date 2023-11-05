Arab Muslim Stanford student hurt in suspected hate crime hit-and-run

Authorities are investigating a hit-and-run that injured an Arab Muslim student at Stanford University and are considering it a potential hate crime.

Abdulwahab Omira, the student, was on his way to class Friday afternoon when a 2015 or newer black Toyota 4Runner struck him.

“The victim reported that the driver made eye contact with the victim, accelerated and struck the victim, and then drove away while shouting “f*** you people,” stated a Stanford University’s Department of Public Safety alert.

According to school officials, the driver of the vehicle is a white male in his mid-20s with short, dirty-blond hair and a beard. He was wearing a gray shirt and round-framed eyeglasses when the incident happened.

Although Omira's injuries were not life-threatening, he shared with CNN that the hurtful words yelled at him by the driver still “echo” in his ears. The suspect's actions not only caused physical pain but also inflicted emotional distress.

“As I lay in my hospital bed, grappling with a reality I had never imagined, I reflect on the importance of spreading love, kindness, and compassion in a world that seems to be steadily succumbing to hatred and prejudice,” Omira told the network. “This ordeal has solidified my resolve to advocate for love, understanding, and inclusivity.”

The California Highway Patrol is actively investigating this incident and urges any witnesses to come forward with information on the suspect.

This is the most recent incident in a series of investigations into five potential hate crimes at the university since Oct. 15, days after the Israel-Hamas conflict started, according to Stanford’s Protected Identity Harm reporting site.

