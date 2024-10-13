Young Adult Voters Weigh in on the Election

COLORADO SPRINGS — News5's Piper Vaughn asked students on the UCCS campus what they thought was most important to them in this upcoming election and how they are preparing to vote.

"International affairs."

"Environmental policies."

"So this is my first time voting in a presidential election. The number one issue that matters to me is LGBTQ plus rights and civil rights in that area."

Those are the voices of students at UCCS, sharing their top issues as they prepare to cast their ballots in November.

Jake Howard, a master's student at UCCS, says it's important to be an informed voter. He tells News5 how he is preparing.

"Really going to their actual websites, they have their platform stated and you can go read every single one of them. You can read about what the presidents have done in the past through various online newspapers."

