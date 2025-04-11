Senator Michael Bennet announces bid for Colorado Governor in 2026

DENVER — United States Senator for Colorado, Michael Bennet, announced his bid for the 2026 Colorado Governor race on Friday.

“Colorado is the best state in the nation, and throughout our history, we have been an example of leadership for the rest of the country. But right now, we face significant challenges. Too many Coloradans struggle to afford to live here; our state’s budget is in crisis; and, President Trump has waged an all-out assault on our values and economy,” said Senator Bennet in a news release Friday. “I’m running for governor to build a brighter future in Colorado and give people a chance at a better life. The best solutions to our challenges will not come from Washington’s broken politics. They will come from us. Together, we can make Colorado the best state to live, work, and raise a family, and provide the leadership and vision our country needs.”

Bennet has been serving Colorado as a United States Senator since 2009. Bennet says he plans to remain in the Senate through the 2026 election and will plan to resign if elected.

In the Senate, Bennet serves on the committees of finance, intelligence, rules, agriculture, nutrition, and forestry. You can watch the senator's announcement video below.

