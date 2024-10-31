Republican and Democrat groups in El Paso County are making a last push to get young votes in

COLORADO SPRINGS — According to the Center for Information and Research on Civic Learning and Engagement, new estimates show that 8 million people ages 18 to 34 will be able to vote in the 2024 election.

Christian Seale is the chairman of the El Paso County Young Democrats. He says social media has been a driving factor in reaching voters.

"We absolutely are like full force implementing social media. Their goal is really to use the tools as another means of outreach. We can use them to ask people directly how do they feel about issues and make sure that they are getting legitimate news sources straight into their feeds. We use it to advertise events, and we'll be using it over the next week to try and get people out to vote," he said.

Kolby Zipperer, The chairman of the El Paso County Young Republicans, tells me how they are continuing their efforts to get more people to vote before Election Day.

"We'll be doing honk and waves. We'll be knocking on doors and handing out flyers so everybody can have literature not just about the local candidates, but about different initiatives and proposals and stuff like that. We pulled up a bunch of signs, so it's a non-stop effort and then behind the scenes," he said.

While the parties have their different views, they do agree on one thing: the need to vote.

People can either drop off their ballots or vote in person. In Colorado, if voters are in line at their polling location by 7:00 p.m., they will still be allowed to vote no matter how long it takes for each person to cast their ballot.

