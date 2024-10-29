Recreational marijuana in Colorado Springs unlikely to affect military relationships, expert says

COLORADO SPRINGS — As Colorado Springs voters weigh in on legalizing recreational marijuana in city limits, local leaders have consistently argued doing so would jeopardize the city’s vital relationship with the military community.

But those concerns are likely unfounded when considering the prevalence and precedence of recreational marijuana and military and defense operations around the country, according to a legal expert.

Brett O’Brien is an attorney and the owner of the National Security Law Firm in Washington, DC. His firm operates around the globe helping in security clearance issues along with military and federal administrative law.

“I don't see how the local policy will really have much of an impact at all,” said O’Brien in response to city leader claims.

“I don't believe that the marijuana laws are going to impact the business decisions of both the federal government and private entities,” said O’Brien. “The federal government and private businesses, they want the best talent, and they're going to go to where the best talent is.”

O’Brien pointed to other areas around the country, including the Denver metro area, where recreational pot is already legalized and has not triggered an exodus of military installations or defense companies. And other local jurisdictions within El Paso County like Manitou Springs and Palmer Lake already have recreational dispensaries open.

He also noted how difficult and financially unfeasible it would be for a large business, military post, or installation like Fort Carson to move elsewhere in terms of finding land, community support, and the local talent.

“You can't just move to, you know, take your place on the map, and all of a sudden, you've got a large community of PhDs with the ability to develop the products that you want,” O’Brien said.

In recent months, local and county leaders have brought up their concerns about the city’s military relationship in their opposition to Question 300, which would allow recreational cannabis to be sold in businesses with an existing medical marijuana license.

“When I was running for city council, and I represent District 6 on the east side of the city, I made it really clear that we need people that support our national security community,” said Councilmember Mike O'Malley during a Sept. 24 council meeting. “And that's exactly what I've done. Every flier that I've put out for any campaign or anything else said, ‘No marijuana.’”

Colorado Springs voters can also outright ban recreational cannabis with Question 2D, which would essentially prevent future citizen efforts from getting recreational marijuana on the ballot.

At the same time, city councilors voted on what they considered a fallback plan should voters approve Question 300. Even if recreational cannabis is legalized, a recent ordinance passed by the Colorado Springs City Council would severely restrict where those shops would be allowed to operate in the city. Critics cried foul and called it a “de facto ban” against the potential will of the voters.

“The presence of recreational marijuana stores could jeopardize this stability in our relationship with the military,” said Council President Pro Tem Lynette Crow-Iverson during an Aug. 13 council meeting. Crow-Iverson sponsored the ordinance restricting geographic operations of recreational cannabis.

Similarly, the Colorado Springs Safe Neighborhoods Coalition has sent out text messages to voters on behalf of Mayor Yemi Mobolade and El Paso County Commissioner Longinos Gonzales.

In a video text message from the coalition, Commissioner Gonzales claimed “Recreational marijuana sales would harm our city’s relationship with the military.”

Mayor Mobolade also recently issued his stance on various issues this election, including his views on 2D, the recreational cannabis ban.

“Voting yes on 2D will ensure recreational marijuana can’t be sold in our city limits, which ultimately protects our city’s youth, relationship with the military, economic vitality, and quality of life,” said the mayor.

Governor Jared Polis, a strong proponent of recreational marijuana, pushed back against these claims by city leaders, both in terms of harming military relationships and the availability of marijuana will hurt children.

“These claims are not grounded in evidence and Colorado Springs residents will have the chance to make their voices heard in November,” said a spokesperson for Governor Polis. “Colorado has led the way on cannabis legalization while ensuring the health and safety of Colorado children and increasing public safety, and we are a model for the rest of the country.”

The Department of Defense did not comment and recommended reaching out to the local installations.

The Department of the Army at the Pentagon said it would send a statement and this story will be updated once it is received. The Space Force similarly said it is working on a statement.

The Air Force Academy said it does not comment on legislative matters.

A Fort Carson official said they do not comment on local politics or ongoing legislation, but did add: “Despite the Colorado amendment legalizing recreational marijuana, use or possession of marijuana on a federal installation is a violation of federal law.”

Brett O’Brien, the attorney with the National Security Law Firm, added that concerns about defense like Lockheed Martin or government contractors pulling out of the city due to employee marijuana concerns, especially with security clearances, are also unfounded.

“I think people overblow–make it a much larger issue than it really is, because at the end of the day, as an employer, you still have the ability to say, ‘I don't want this. Or I do want this,’ and that's totally within your rights,” he said. “Even if it's legal, they can still say ‘It's not allowed here,’ right? And that's totally reasonable.”

