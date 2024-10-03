Proposition 127 Could Prohibit the Hunting of Mountain Lions, Bobcats and Lynx in Colorado

COLORADO — Proposition 127 says you can't intentionally kill, injure, chase, or trap a mountain lion, bobcat, or lynx.

You also can't use any weapons against them except under special circumstances, like self-defense, the defense of livestock or property, or because it was killed as a result of a car accident.

Jim Keen is a member of Cats Aren't Trophies and a veterinarian. He says this proposition can help Colorado mountain cats stay safe.

"So it climbs a tree and just sits in the tree thinking it's safe, but it's not safe, so you can walk up to the tree and the lion will be 20 to 40 feet above the ground and just shoot it," he said.

"I think it violates the fair chase and a lot of other—even a lot of elk and deer hunters that I've talked to have said that they agree with that."

But Mike Costello with Howl for Wildlife is voting no.

He says current regulations on hunting mountain lions and bobcats are enough.

"If we all, if we love wildlife, if we love ecosystems that are thriving and successful regardless of how we feel about different human behaviors, we can look at the fact that there's a system in place currently that's really working for wildlife," he said.

