Local candidates making final push to earn your vote

COLORADO SPRINGS — News5's Piper Vaughn spent the morning with two of the candidates, Republican Jeff Crank and Democrat River Gassen.

They are running to replace Representative Doug Lamborn in the 5th Congressional District, which includes most of El Paso County. Lamborn, a Republican, is retiring.

Sean Verhoeff, The vice chair of the Colorado Young Republicans, shared how he feels heading into Election Day.

"We've got to be able to get our state, and have a voice here in Colorado. It's exciting because it's the last little bit of adrenaline after the election," he said.

Kaylynn Lagamma, a Democrat who has lived in Colorado since the nineties, stressed the importance of voting.

"Please come out and vote as if your life depended on it. Because it does," she tells News5.

The two candidates are still working to earn your vote.

"Our campaign is teaming up to make sure we get those last-minute texts out, reminding people to turn in their ballots. We're doing more town halls this week," said Gassen.

Jeff Crank emphasized his commitment to representing everyone.

"Whether they're Democrat, Republican, or unaffiliated, that’s going to be my job after I win this race. So going to their door and asking for their vote is one way you can you can get the get them to feel good about who you are as a person, as a candidate, and that you're going to do a good job," he said.

It's too late to mail in your ballot.

You have until 7 p.m. on Election Day to turn in your ballot. You can also vote in person and as long as you are in line when the polls close at 7 p.m. Tuesday, you will still be allowed to vote.

