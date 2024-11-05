Live Election Blog: America Votes 2024, tracking key Colorado races and issues

People in Colorado are headed to the polls Tuesday as voters are set to decide on the next President of the United States, and many issues locally in Colorado.

Ahead of Tuesday's election, News5 spoke with voters in El Paso and Pueblo Counties about voting.



WATCH: Talking with voters in El Paso and Pueblo Counties

From determining whether or not to ban trophy hunting of big cats like Mountain Lions to making fundamental changes in the Colorado Constitution. News5 is set to bring you the latest on the local and federal races being decided upon tonight.

Election Results

