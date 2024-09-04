Lauren Boebert, Trisha Calvarese discuss economy, veterans' issues during first debate in CD-4 race

LITTLETON, Colo. — Economic issues were front and center during Tuesday’s debate between the two candidates hoping to represent Colorado’s Fourth District (CD-4) in Congress.

The lunchtime debate was hosted by the Douglas County Economic Development Corporation at the Ravenna Golf Club in Littleton.

Representative Lauren Boebert, the Republican nominee who currently represents Colorado's 3rd Congressional District but is hoping to switch seats, said the federal government spends too much money.

“You cannot just throw money at the problem and have it go away,” Boebert said.

Boebert touted her voting record against bills that she said would have led to more spending.

“The best thing that lawmakers in Washington D.C. can do is stop spending your money,” Boebert said.

Trisha Calvarese, the Democratic nominee, said Boebert’s votes against bills like the Inflation Reduction Act do more harm than good.

“The Inflation Reduction Act actually has a ton of potential to bring excellent, high-paying quality jobs to our district,” said Calvarese. “We just need somebody who's willing to roll up their sleeves and actually make some progress happen.”

Boebert defended her vote.

“We all know that did not reduce inflation,” Boebert said. “It was $344 billion towards so-called renewable energy, which is extremely unreliable, and you have the federal government propping up one industry over the other and creating an imbalance in the market.”

Calvarese also went after Boebert’s vote against the PACT Act, which expanded healthcare benefits for veterans.

“I think if you're going to be ‘America First,’ you can't put the veterans last,” said Calvarese. “You voted against care for veterans exposed to cancer-causing toxins and burn pits during war. We definitely have different priorities because I believe we should take care of our veterans always.”

Boebert said she’s proud of her record on veterans’ issues.

“I have stood for our veterans ever since before I was elected, and I will continue to do so,” Boebert said. “I have six amendments that have brought funding to our veterans. I have worked to advocate for more choice within the VA so our veterans can go to any doctor that they choose, any health facility that they choose, and get the care that they so desperately need. Unfortunately, there's so much bureaucracy and red tape within the VA. It is our veterans who often suffer for that.”

Boebert said when it comes to veterans’ issues, the federal government is often in the way, creating more bureaucracy.

“We need to get government out of the way, ensure that our veterans have the benefits that they were promised and that are owed to them, but do it in a very creative way to where the government isn't the one at the end of the day preventing the care that they need,” Boebert said.

Boebert said she would support extending Trump-era tax cuts, which are set to expire in 2025. Calvarese said it depends.

“There's some pieces. If it's helping our businesses and we can offset it, absolutely, we can extend those,” said Calvarese. “But the middle class needs a tax break.”

On the federal minimum wage — which has been $7.25 since 2009 — Boebert said she is against raising it. Calverese said she supported it being raised to $15 an hour.

On Social Security and Medicare, Boebert said there need to be reforms.

“There do need to be reforms within Social Security and Medicare,” Boebert said. “I have never voted for or advocated for taking that away from anyone that is your money that you have put in and made those investments for your retirement in the future.”

Both candidates said they would be against replacing Social Security with private investment accounts. Both candidates also said they would support a ban on foreign ownership of agriculture land.

While CD-4 is Colorado’s most conservative congressional district, Calvarese believes she can defeat Boebert.

“It helps being a hometown candidate and approaching it with common sense solutions,” said Calvarese.

Right now, the debate held on Tuesday is the only one both candidates have agreed to.

While news media cameras were allowed at the debate, it was not broadcast on any local television network. Calvarese said she wants the next debate to be on TV.

“This was the beginning of what I think is a job interview for all of our constituents, so I am calling on her to debate on TV at least twice,” said Calvarese.

Calvarese has offered to debate at the Buell Theater, where Boebert was infamously escorted out last year during a ‘Beetlejuice’ performance.

“I trust that she's not going to duck it. She's a pretty tough contender. So I sincerely look forward to debating with her on TV soon,” said Calvarese.

Boebert didn’t seem committed to the idea of another debate.

“Apparently she’s feeling that she didn’t do very well if she’s already looking for a second,” Boebert said of Calvarese’s offer.

When Denver7 asked if holding a televised debate would help people in CD4 get to know her better, Boebert said she had another strategy.

“I have been all over Colorado's Fourth District and beyond,” said Boebert. “I travel the entire state helping other candidates and listening to our stakeholders, our farmers and ranchers, our energy workers, our hospital workers on a regular basis. And so, I'm going to continue doing what I do best. And that's getting out on the road and in front of voters to hear from them directly.”

Colorado Politics and the Denver Gazette were also sponsors of Tuesday’s debate.

