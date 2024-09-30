KOAA News5 and The Gazette to host Congressional District 5 Debate

COLORADO SPRINGS, Colo. — Colorado's Congressional District 5 Debate is set for November after Rep. Jeff Crank and Dem. River Gassen beat their opponents in June's Primary Election.

The winner of this race will replace Republican U.S. Congressman Doug Lamborn following his retirement. Both candidates participated in the June primary debate hosted by KOAA 5 and our news partner The Gazette.

On October 15 from 4-5:30 p.m. candidates will be at the Penrose House Garden Pavillion. Follow this link to ask questions you want to be heard, or to RSVP in person.

Candidates for Colorado Congressional District 5:



Republican Jeff Crank- former radio host and executive for the political advocacy group Americans For Prosperity, has received an endorsement from the U.S. House Speaker Mike Johnson

Democrat River Gassen- research scientist with degrees from the University of Colorado Colorado Springs

If you missed the Congressional District 5 Primary Debate on June 3, you can watch the full stream below:

WATCH: Congressional District 5 Primary Debate

