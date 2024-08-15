Democratic VP candidate Tim Walz visits Denver days after Republican candidate Donald Trump stops in Aspen

DENVER — Democratic vice presidential candidate Tim Walz and Republican presidential candidate Donald Trump each stopped in Colorado over the past few days for private fundraisers.

Walz's visit is part of a five-state swing he’s making this week, marking his first solo trip since being selected by Vice President Kamala Harris as her 2024 running mate.

The Denver fundraiser was hosted by Democratic megadonor, activist, and software entrepreneur Tim Gill. Cameras were not allowed inside the event, which more than 150 people attended.

According to a print pool reporter who was allowed inside, Walz joined Colorado Governor Jared Polis in making fun of former President Trump's false claims that photos of large crowds at Harris-Walz rallies were AI-generated.

“I assure you, in Detroit, that wasn’t AI. And I’ll also assure you that every one of the ballots they’re going to cast will not be AI,” said Walz.

Walz said he and Harris believe in “the politics of kindness.” But the Minnesota governor also warned not to mistake kindness for weakness.

While Colorado is not a battleground state, it has something candidates in both parties are looking for — money. Tickets for Walz’s fundraiser started at $1,000 and went up to $50,000.

Walz’s visit comes days after Trump also stopped in Colorado to attend a fundraiser in Aspen. Tickets for Trump's event started at $25,000 per couple.

Another big name will be coming to the state this week. U.S. House Speaker Mike Johnson will visit Loveland on Friday for a fundraiser for Republican state representative Gabe Evans, who’s challenging Democratic Congresswoman Yadira Caraveo for Colorado’s 8th Congressional District. Analysts say it could be one of the closest races this November and could help determine which party controls the U.S. House of Representatives.





