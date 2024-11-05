Cameras and police patrol voting locations in Pueblo County

PUEBLO — The Pueblo County Sheriff's Office activated the emergency operation center through at least election night. That means camera surveillance and patrolling officers and deputies at voting locations.

Staff at the emergency center are monitoring ballot drop-off locations and polling centers in real-time.

"Most of us are doing regular work, just watching the cameras to see if fights break out, people try to steal a drop-box or light a drop-box on fire," said the Sheriff's Office emergency management coordinator, Joshua Johnson.

"We're not actually spying on or monitoring who people are voting for," said Johnson.

The Pueblo County Sheriff's Office reported that no issues prompted the extra security but wanted to be proactive.

A father and son duo dropped off their ballots in person, which they said they felt more comfortable doing knowing extra security measures are in place.

"Making it so we have no excuse, have to come down, have to vote, have to have your voice so it does, it means a lot, I'm really thankful pueblo county time to make sure we're safe to do this," said James Odette.

Odette said he made sure his son cast his own vote. "I was afraid if i was seen dropping in two ballots that it would cause a problem."

"If somebody wants to take my ballot, that'll be kind of weird, but I'm not real worried about it," said another Pueblo County voter, said Kenney Baker. "If there are a few bad actors then i'm sure they're going to get caught."

I saw a Pueblo Police car drive by as people patiently waited for county election workers to pick up ballots.

"I've never felt unsafe voting but i think with the heightened awareness on fair elections, it's good to have security here," said Tom Herzog.

_____

Watch KOAA News5 on your time, anytime with our free streaming app available for your Roku, FireTV, AppleTV and Android TV. Just search KOAA News5, download and start watching.