Amendment 80: Right to 'School Choice' in state constitution explained

COLORADO SPRINGS — News5 is taking a closer look at each question on your ballot for the election. Let's dive into Amendment 80.

It asks Coloradans whether they want "school choice" in the state constitution.

For 30 years, school choice has been a state law. It allows families to attend any K-12 public, charter, private or home school of their choice.

So what would putting school choice into the state constitution really mean?

Lindsey Jensen asked an education policy expert at UCCS, Robert Mitchell.

"This is not going to change the landscape of Colorado education either way if it passes," said Mitchell.

That's what those opposed to the amendment said they don't understand.

"While people are worried about the future, we should be worried about right now, it does not effectively do anything different for people in education, so that's why the opportunity is more dangerous than leaving it as it is," said Kevin Coughlin.

Coughlin is the president of Colorado Springs School District 11's teacher's union.

He argued Amendment 80 is only a gateway to use taxpayer money to fund families going to private schools.

"They might be able to fund private school students with public school dollars so that's the big concern that we have," said Coughlin.

This kind of funding is called vouchers. However, the ballot measure does not explicitly say anything about such funding.

Mitchell said vouchers have been tried before in Colorado.

"There have been numerous attempts to get vouchers in the system and they have not progressed, a lot of them die very quickly within the state house and they just never make it out of committee," said Mitchell.

Mitchell said putting school choice into the constitution also means it can't be changed by future lawmakers.

That's what supporters want, forever protecting parents' rights.

"I believe education should be part of that firm foundation and putting it in it the constitution, so we no longer have to have a conversation about what options are available for families regarding education," said Deborah Hendrix.

Hendrix, executive director of Parents Challenge, helps families find the right school for them.

She said passing Amendment 80 would make it easier for the state to help families financially, but that's down the line.

"We need to have a way that they know that the state really cares about them, if the state really cares about them then the state's going to provide the funding necessary for their education," said Hendrix.

Both sides agree the ballot measure language is cut and dry.

Those who oppose, argue it's too vague and leads to loopholes.

"I personally don't see anything nefarious in it, I think it's fairly common to what you see in legislative anyway," said Mitchell.

Amendment 80 needs the support of 55% of voters to pass on November 5th.

_____

