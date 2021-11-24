Watch

Amber Alert discontinued after missing 13-year-old Aurora girl found safe

Posted at 10:33 PM, Nov 23, 2021
and last updated 2021-11-24 19:05:25-05

AURORA, Colo. — Authorities have discontinued an Amber Alert after a missing 13-year-old Aurora girl was found safe.

Ta-Kyrah Blackman was reported missing Tuesday evening after leaving her home near 1st Avenue and Havana Street at approximately 1:30 p.m. She was last seen wearing a green/black sweatshirt and white floral pants and is described as a Black female who is 4-foot-9 and 150 pounds.

The Colorado Bureau of Investigation identified Navarro Cathey, 41, as a suspect in Blackman's disappearance.

The CBI issued a missing endangered alert for her Wednesday just before 11 a.m. An Amber Alert was issued around 2:45 p.m. and discontinued around 5 p.m.

