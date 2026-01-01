Aidan Rocha

Rocha joined the Switchbacks ahead of the 2024 season and quickly became a key member of the Switchbacks’ 2024 USL Championship title-winning squad.

The Maryland native began his career at Georgetown University, where he recorded five goals and six assists across 69 appearances. In 2023, he was selected 60th overall in the MLS SuperDraft by D.C. United and spent the preseason competing with the first team at the Coachella Valley Invitational. He later signed with Loudoun United in March 2023, where he recorded two assists, created 15 key passes, made 41 clearances, and finished the season with an 82.7% passing accuracy.