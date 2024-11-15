Why El Paso County froze enrollment for state child care assistance program

COLORADO SPRINGS — The El Paso County Department of Human Services (DHS) had to stop enrolling families in a state childcare assistance program, known as CCCAP. It provides subsidies in child care for eligible low-income families.

With no end to the freeze in sight, there are concerns families will have to make some sacrifices.

DHS said nearly 3,300 children are in care with CCCAP.

"This is the first time we enacted a freeze," said DHS' Adult and Family Services Division Director, Yesenia Torres.

Torres said they cannot support any new families with its current budget.

With new state requirements, CCCAP now pays providers more per child without any additional funding.

"There has been a reduction of funding in addition to the changes that are coming down that are not coming with funding associated," said Torres.

More than 60% of families at Early Learning Connections Center in Colorado Springs in CCCAP.

"We are concerned about that we're going to have an impact to the number of families coming to us who are able to accept our services," said its president and CEO, Liz Denson. "I think that the CCCAP freeze will result in families having to choose from having their child in child care and going to work."

Right now, three other counties in the state also stopped CCCAP enrollment.

DHS recommends families rely on other utility, rent and food assistance programs.

"If a family applied for food assistance and meets qualifications, that's one way they can offset some of the costs of their home to be able to free up those funds to support child care," said Torres.

Torres said about 40 families applied to CCCAP since the enrollment freeze. It's still recommended to apply so DHS can track the need if the freeze gets lifted.

Denson said they wanted to help new families get child care without CCCAP.

"We're fortunate in that we are able lean on philanthropy and offer a sliding fee scale and that helps us close that gap making child care still affordable for families," said Denson.

As a universal preschool provider too, Denson hopes the program offering up to 15 hours of free preschool per week will help.

"We should be grateful that UPK exists in our state and provides some financial relief because every child regardless of income level is eligible for that funding," said Denson.





