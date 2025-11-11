Turkey Tracks Shooting Range in Colorado’s high country keeps causing fires, residents want accountability

DOUGLAS COUNTY, Colo. (KOAA) — On April 12 this year, a human-caused wildfire ignited at the Turkey Tracks Shooting Range in Colorado’s high country, eventually burning 128 acres of grass, dead and downed trees and shooting debris.

The fire burned right up to the edge of Highway 67 near the Teller and Douglas County border. Had it crossed the road, the outcome could’ve been much more severe with several homes and outdoor recreation spots nearby.

It was a Red Flag Warning Day, and it led many to question why shooting was allowed at Turkey Tracks during such dangerous fire conditions.

Seven months later, residents in the area are pleading with local and federal officials to find a way to better prevent wildfires at the shooting range and stop a catastrophe before it happens.

“Why not just do the common sense thing and during Red Flag Day, when a fire is going to be the most dangerous out here given these conditions, just have a policy and shut this place down during Red Flag Days and let's stop the fire before it starts,” said Daniel Voth, a retired Navy captain who lives less than two miles to the north Turkey Tracks. “Someone once said an ounce of prevention is worth a pound of cure. Let's do some of that.”

InciWeb, a government wildfire tracking site, still lists the cause as under investigation. But the Turkey Tracks Shooting Range has a history of wildfires and nearby leaders in Teller County quickly assumed it was the result of irresponsible target shooting with incendiary rounds.

“We have a shooting range that's three miles from here. It's called the Teller County Shooting Society. It's never had a fire. Why? Because if you want to shoot there, there's a flag that goes up, there's an officer in charge,” said Teller County Commissioner Dan Williams in an April interview. “It's relatively controlled and still fun. [Turkey Track] is an uncontrolled range, and you see what's happening.”

According to a report by the USFS, the Turkey Tracks area historically has about five to 10 fires a year due to the target shooting that takes place there.

Daniel Voth said he’s been pushing for accountability from the U.S. Forest Service and Douglas County Sheriff’s Office (DCSO), hoping a policy change can allow a closure of Turkey Tracks during high fire danger events.

“If it blows north, it's heading towards my neighborhood, Trout Creek Ranch, and there's nothing to stop it if it gets across the road,” said Voth. “There's nothing to stop that fire other than the efforts of our firefighters.”

The area is no stranger to wildfires, with the massive 2002 Hayman Fire scars still visible throughout the area. Typically, a previous wildfire burn area means new fire starts have a harder time expanding, but there still remain plenty of unburned trees and dry fuels like grass.

Voth said his homeowner’s insurance has told him they’re taking into account his area’s proximity to fire prone areas like Turkey Tracks, which is increasing his and his neighbor’s premiums.

Many in the area are retired and on fixed incomes, adding more concern on top of the potential of losing their homes.

With the current lack of moisture and snow so far this season, Voth is especially concerned that continued shooting at the range during a wind event will lead to a worst case scenario.

Because Turkey Tracks is on federal Forest Service land, jurisdictions like DCSO said they don’t have authority to close down the range during a high fire danger or Red Flag Warning Day.

Voth isn’t convinced and said he’s been pushing the county and feds to create an agreement that allows such authority.

Carl Bauer is the District Ranger for the Pikes Peak Ranger District of Pike-San Isabel National Forests and the Cimarron and Comanche National Grasslands.

By Voth’s retelling, Ranger Bauer indicated he doesn’t have enough staff in his large area of coverage to devote to closing the Turkey Tracks gates during Red Flag Days.

Despite the government shutdown, Ranger Bauer and a Forest Service staff member responded to a request for comment and said they’ll work to grant an interview for this report. Days later, the request was never granted before this story first broadcast.

Still, Ranger Bauer provided an email he had previously sent to Douglas County Sheriff Darren Weekly and other deputies in August, addressing concerns raised by Voth. You can read the email below:

“I do not have authority to close T Tracks to shooting on Red Flag days or when either Douglas or Teller County are in Stage 1 or 2 fire restrictions. As I told Dan, as we did last summer, when Pikes Peak Ranger District goes into Stage 1 Fire Restrictions, we will close T Tracks to recreational target shoot, by closing the gates. The associated Stage 1 Fire Restriction, that the Forest Supervisor signs, gives me that authority.” Email sent by Ranger Bauer

Worth notice, on Sunday, while on the ground reporting for this story, a Forest Service law enforcement officer was on site at Turkey Tracks ensuring compliance with regulations.

Voth isn’t satisfied with the lack of urgency and apparent lack of authority expressed by the county and federal leaders.

“I want leadership to lead. I want Mr. Bauer and I want Sheriff Weekly to lead. And they both are good gentlemen. They're good leaders. They have good reputations,” said Voth. “But in the case of protecting this area from fires emanating from this range, I think they have both failed and they need to do a better job.”

Sheriff Weekly said the county is currently in the process of securing a special use permit to gain more authority over Turkey Tracks and allow his deputies to close and lock the gates during public safety events like Red Flag Warning Days.

Per Colorado law, Sheriff Weekly also serves as the county’s fire warden. He said he’s especially concerned with wildfire starts at Turkey Tracks due to the large amount of irresponsible shooting that occurs with tracer rounds and exploding targets.

“Despite the fact that it's not our responsibility, we do still have deputies go through there to patrol that area when time permits,” said Sheriff Weekly. “They have a lot of land mass to patrol, but we do get there as much as possible.”

Sheriff Weekly said the county applied for the special use permit in the spring, but the approval process is moving at the “slow” pace of the federal government.

Sheriff Weekly said he hopes it will be approved soon though, so they can immediately take control of range closure when public safety is at risk.

The grants they applied for would help build out the shooting range to have more legitimate range infrastructure that would also cut down on the trash and debris.

Turkey Tracks was identified as one of six locations in a Pike National Forest project that closed 73% of the forest to target shooting. The developed shooting range was supposed to be completed by March this year, but the timeline is now unknown.

“The county recognizes that it's a unique situation within the middle of unincorporated Douglas County, and so we have a vested interest to ensure that our community is safe up there. The residents that live up there, they don't like Turkey Tracks, and they, frankly, most of them would like to have it shut down,” said Sheriff Weekly. “The fact is if Turkey Tracks were shut down, most likely people would just disperse into the forest and just shoot in the forest, which makes it more dangerous. So, Douglas County is going to do what they can to get some authority over Turkey Tracks to make it safer for everyone.”

At the same time, Sheriff Weekly issued a word of caution for firearm owners heading to Turkey Tracks to shoot.

“It's your responsibility when you have a firearm in your hand to shoot that weapon responsibly. It's also your responsibility to abide by the rules of that range,” said Sheriff Weekly. “And that means no exploding targets, no tracer rounds, and you're going to be held accountable despite the fact that it's on Forest Service property. If you're breaking Colorado law, then we're going to be filing charges.”

