Southern Colorado celebrates Veterans

Southern Colorado is celebrating members of the military this weekend. The Veterans Rally in Woodland Park brings in a wide variety of current and former military members from around the country.

News5's Piper Vaughn went there to talk with these veterans about what events like these mean to them.

Jim Wear is the founder of the Salute to Veterans Rally—the same rally that started more than thirty-five years ago. He tells me that being able to reunite veterans is what he cherishes.

"It helps them heal. A lot of them wait all year for this weekend; it's like a reunion," he said.

Stanley Weilert was deployed in Greece for NATO. He says when people come together like this, it represents support for those who served.

"It shows that there are people that still care. People who understand the sacrifice, because it's that sacrifice of the ones who served."

Watch the full video above.





