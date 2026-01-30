Monument youth hockey coach suspended, under investigation after video shows collision leading to injury

MONUMENT, Colo. (KOAA) — Video obtained by the KOAA newsroom showed what some purport to be a Monument youth ice hockey coach deliberately tripping and injuring a player. But an attorney for the coach maintains the collision was an accident and the coach will be cleared.

The Jan. 15 incident at Monument Ice Rinks has led to the coach’s suspension and a police investigation.

The coach colliding with the player in the video is Andrew Sherman. That's according to multiple sources, including Sherman's attorney. Sherman is listed as the owner and founder of the Colorado Rampage and Monument Ice Rinks. The Colorado Rampage now goes by the name Monument Rebels, according to the team’s website.

“Based on an initial report of an injury to a youth hockey player and review of video footage, the Colorado Amateur Hockey Association (CAHA) issued a summary suspension of Andrew Sherman pending review of this matter and other reports received involving Mr. Sherman and the programs under his supervision,” said Tom McGann, president of CAHA.

McGann said Sherman has requested a hearing on the suspension, which will be held at a later date. The hearings are not open to the public, the organization said.

“CAHA continues to investigate this matter and the other reports and will respond appropriately to the results of the investigation,” McGann said.

KOAA could not reach Sherman directly for comment through phone, email, or at his home.

The extent of the player’s injury was unclear. In the video, Sherman, wearing black, and the young player, wearing green, collide. After the two collide, the player in green loses their footing and falls to the ice while Sherman continues skating in the practice. Other skaters then circle the injured player until they begin to skate off the ice.

In additional video sent to the KOAA newsroom by Sherman’s attorney, the coach can be seen speaking to the injured player on the bench, as the player continues checking their wrist or hand. This video has no audio and it’s unclear how much time elapsed between the collision and this interaction.

Monument Police confirmed there is an open and active investigation into the incident with Mr. Sherman. The department did not provide any further information, including pending charges, citing Colorado’s criminal investigations statute and the ongoing nature of the investigation.

Sherman’s attorney, Michael Kuhn, disputed the claims that the video showed a deliberate injury by his client.

“We have carefully reviewed the video of the on-ice collision, and it does not support any claim that this was an intentional act. The footage shows a player and a coach converging during live play, with incidental contact consistent with the normal flow of hockey,” Kuhn said in a statement.

The rest of the statement can be read below:

“At the time of the collision, Andrew Sherman is clearly tracking the goalie and the play in front of the net — not targeting the player. There is no visible tripping motion, stick sweep, or deliberate action directed at the skates. The video shows the player moving into Mr. Sherman’s path immediately before the contact.





This was an unfortunate accident in a fast-moving game. Mr. Sherman has been coaching youth hockey for decades and has an impeccable safety record, with no prior incidents of this nature. His career reflects a consistent commitment to player safety and sportsmanship.







We are confident that a fair and complete review of the video and the facts will confirm that this was an accidental collision, not intentional misconduct.” Michael Kuhn, Attorney

Meantime, a separate email obtained by the KOAA newsroom showed the Colorado Rampage Chief Operations Officer, Kelly Moon, asking for “support during a difficult time for the Colorado Rampage.”

Moon wrote that Sherman is “currently suspended indefinitely as the result of a SafeSport complaint alleging misconduct.”

She asked parents, former players, colleagues, or others who’ve worked closely with Andrew to write impact letters describing his “character, integrity, compassion, and commitment to supporting athletes and families—both during their playing years and beyond.”

Moon asked for the letters to be submitted on or before Jan. 30.

She noted Sherman cannot comment or communicate with the organization or its members at this time due to the complaint.

