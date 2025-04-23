Group against the proposed Northern El Paso County Buc-ee's hosting open house Thursday

EL PASO COUNTY — A story News5 has been covering extensively has another chapter of talks and discussion beginning for the Buc-ee's proposed for northern El Paso County.

At the beginning of April, Palmer Lake received a new development request after pulling the previous application due to a "technical issue"; now, the town board of trustees has set a new eligibility hearing for a special meeting on May 29.

Ahead of the eligibility hearing, the group, Tri-Lakes Preservation, Inc., a Palmer Lake area non-profit organization that is, in their words, "dedicated to preserving the natural beauty of the area through responsible development," will be hosting an information open house this Thursday from 6:00 p.m. - 8:30 p.m. at the Palmer Lake Elementary School.

At the open house, there are plans to have "informational tables staffed by subject matter experts to cover key topics such as traffic, environment, safety, and water," according to Tri-Lakes Preservation, Inc.

