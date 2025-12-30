Grand County Commissioners accuse CPW of violating Wolf Restoration Plan after re-releasing gray wolf

GRAND COUNTY, Colo. — Grand County Commissioners are accusing the Colorado Department of Parks and Wildlife (CPW) of violating the Wolf Restoration and Management Plan after officials returned a gray wolf to the area.

The wolf is from the controversial Copper Creek pack that wondered into New Mexico but was then captured and re-released into Grand County earlier this month.

Commissioner Merrit Linke said the re-release of the wolves into Grand County is a direct violation of an agreed upon plan that says the translocation of depredating wolves to a different part of the state won't be considered.

"It was just really kind of strike four that they re-released them in Grand County, which again, is a violation in terms of the language of the plan. You're not supposed to re-release problem wolves," Linke said. "And wolves are smart. They don't forget where's a good source for a meal."

Commissioners wrote a letter to Governor Polis and sent Denver7 CPW's response which says the wolves had to be returned and they chose Grand County because of its distance from livestock, the presence of natural prey and its proximity to unpaired female gray wolf.

“We are grateful to our partners at the New Mexico Department of Game and Fish for their efforts to capture and return a member of Colorado’s gray wolf population,” acting CPW Director Laura Clellan said in a news release. “Gray wolf 2403 has been returned to Colorado and released in a location where it can best contribute to CPW’s efforts to establish a self-sustaining wolf population while concurrently attempting to minimize potential wolf-related livestock conflicts.”

CPW has a memorandum with neighboring states, including New Mexico, that requires any wolf that crosses into those states to be returned.

Linke said they got a courtesy phone call right before it happened telling them the wolf was coming back, not asking if it was okay.

"I was just a little bit dumbfounded, a little shocked. I didn't quite know what to say," Linke said.

Linke is a fourth-generation rancher, so he knows the threat these wolves pose to livestock.

The Copper Creek pack’s existence was confirmed in June of 2024 in Grand County. Months later, all but one wolf from the pack was captured and relocated after a series of livestock attacks.

In May, CPW officials shot and killed one of the wolves it said was responsible for four livestock depredations in an eight-day span.

The uncaptured wolf in the pack was believed to be behind a string of sheep attacks in Rio Blanco County over the summer. CPW said they attempted to lethally remove the wolf but were not sure if they were successful.

