Ford Amphitheater community listening session Tuesday - Hosted by Mayor Yemi Mobolade in Colorado Springs

COLORADO SPRINGS, CO — Tuesday is a big day for neighbors of the Ford Amphitheater in Colorado Springs. The city is hosting a community listening session. It’s happening on the north side of Colorado Springs.

Vanessa Zink with the city of Colorado Springs says as of Monday, 200 people have registered for the session.

Mayor Yemi Mobolade and City Council President Randy Helms are hosting the event. City leaders say they are hoping to listen, learn from, and engage directly with people who live near the amphitheater. They’ll also share information about additional sound mitigation strategies.

Zink tells me events like these are crucial for a happy community. "We’ve heard feedback from residents who love it we’ve heard feedback from residents who don’t love it so much and really we want to create a community that is strong and engaged and the only way to do that is to hear from people directly and that really is what the mayor’s committed to doing in this neighborhood, listening session.”

The listening session is being held at the Classical Academy. It’s free to attend and open to the public. The meeting starts at six thirty pm Tuesday, 12/17/24. You can register on the city website. We have a crew planning on attending the meeting. We’ll let you know how it turns out.





