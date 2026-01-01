Adrien Perez

Perez joins the club following two productive seasons with Louisville City FC in the USL Championship. During his time with LouCity, Perez appeared in 54 matches and established himself as a consistent attacking threat. He recorded nine goals and nine assists while creating 36 chances and registering 25 shots on target. His impact extended beyond the attacking third, as he contributed defensively with 12 clearances and eight interceptions, accumulating a total of 2,731 minutes across all competitions.

Prior to his stint in Louisville, Perez spent the 2023 season with San Diego Loyal SC, where he tallied 10 goals and three assists in 31 appearances. He also brings valuable Major League Soccer experience, having played for Los Angeles FC from 2019 to 2020, where he was part of the Supporters’ Shield-winning squad in 2019, as well as D.C. United from 2021 to 2022.

Collegiately, Perez attended Loyola Marymount University, where he earned All-West Coast Conference First Team honors twice during his career. Following his graduation, he continued his professional journey in the Major Arena Soccer League with the Ontario Fury, making 28 appearances and scoring an impressive 47 goals.

