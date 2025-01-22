KOAA-TV experiencing technical difficulties with over the air signal in the Trinidad area

LAS ANIMAS COUNTY — We're experiencing technical issues with our KOAA-TV signal for people who receive us in the Trinidad area.

The problem is related to a translator service. Repairs have been ordered at this time, but we are unaware of when the problem will be.

Our engineers are aware of the problem and are working to correct the issue. Thank you for your patience.

If you have a streaming device you can watch KOAA News5 during any regularly scheduled newscast time, watch any recent stories or headlines, see more of our 360 Reporting and News5 Investigates. It's all just a few clicks away on your television with a streaming device just search KOAA.

KOAA News5 on your time, streaming on your Roku, FireTV, AppleTV and AndroidTV.

News5 App | First Alert 5 Weather App | Youtube

Social media: Facebook | Instagram | Twitter