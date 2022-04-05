Watch
About Us

Actions

KOAA experiencing over the air signal issues

KOAA 5
KOAA
KOAA 5
Posted at 7:48 AM, Apr 05, 2022
and last updated 2022-04-05 09:48:19-04

We're experiencing technical issues with our KOAA-TV signal for people who receive us with an antenna.

The problem is related to high winds being experienced across the region.

Our engineers are aware of the problem and are working to correct the issue. Thank you for your patience.

If you have a streaming device you can watch KOAA News5 during any regularly scheduled newscast time, watch any recent stories or headlines, see more of our 360 Reporting and News5 Investigates. It's all just a few clicks away on your television with a streaming device just search KOAA.

KOAA News5 on your time, streaming on your Roku, FireTV, AppleTV and AndroidTV.

News5 App | First Alert 5 Weather App | Youtube

Social media: Facebook | Instagram | Twitter

Copyright 2022 Scripps Media, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Report a typo

NLP Promo

News Literacy Project tools to fight disinformation