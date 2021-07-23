Dianne Derby joins the KOAA News5 team

COLORADO SPRINGS — KOAA5 is pleased to name Dianne Derby the newest member of the KOAA News5 team. She will co-anchor with Rob Quirk weekdays at 4PM, 5PM, 6PM and 10PM along with anchor Alasyn Zimmerman, lead forecaster Mike Daniels, and Jake Gadon with sports. As a seasoned and Emmy award-winning journalist, Derby brings a wealth of experience covering the major stories of southern Colorado. Her work over the past eight and half years has made her a trusted name in local news.

“I am so thrilled to be part of a team that is truly committed to the issues that impact viewers the most,” said Dianne. “KOAA News5 cares about depth in reporting, affecting change, and connecting with the community. I care deeply about those things, too, and now I get to be part of their mission.”

News Director Ryan Hazelwood said, “The KOAA News5 team are solution-focused journalists improving the lives of our viewers, and Dianne Derby believes in our vision. She is a strong journalist and pillar of the community. The addition of Dianne will help us advance our cause to serve the people of southern Colorado.”

Dianne was born in Fort Lauderdale, Florida and misses the beach but not the humidity. She’s happy to trade the sunshine there for the four seasons here in Colorado Springs. Dianne has two master's degrees, one from Florida State University and one from the University of Miami. She completed her undergraduate work at the University of Florida. She began her career as a general assignment reporter in Savannah, Georgia. She moved to Spartanburg, South Carolina next as an anchor and consumer reporter. Dianne then spent more than eight years covering local news in southern Colorado.

